Chemistry : Launches Colorful Cannabis Lifestyle Campaign with Billboards in Los Angeles and the Bay Area

06/05/2019 | 11:01am EDT

Campaign Celebrates Connecting to the Beauty of Now

Chemistry, an Oakland-based cannabis brand offering a range of acclaimed, full-spectrum cannabis products, announced today the launch of a colorful new lifestyle billboard campaign developed by independent Oakland-based advertising agency, EVB. The campaign will begin to roll out this week and will run in 13 locations throughout the Bay Area and Los Angeles during the summer months.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190605005331/en/

Turn the mundane into a moment, and that moment into a memory with Chemistry’s full-spectrum cannabi ...

Turn the mundane into a moment, and that moment into a memory with Chemistry’s full-spectrum cannabis products. Things get GROUNDED when there’s Chemistry. (Photo: Business Wire)

The campaign is built on the concept that cannabis is social and has the ability to connect people in interesting, fun and unexpected ways. The advertisements illustrate this by showing a variety of relatable people in everyday social situations that become just a little bit more connected with Chemistry. One concept shows a couple mischievously tossing their laundry at each other with the tagline: “THINGS GET PLAYFUL WHEN THERE’S CHEMISTRY.” Another scenario depicts a top view of two women laying head-to-head on a picnic blanket with blissful expressions and the tagline: “THINGS GET GROUNDED WHEN THERE’S CHEMISTRY.” Additional creative showcases scenarios based on BALANCED (men on a hike creating a rock sculpture), TASTY (a couple playfully cooking together), FABULOUS (two women giggling while shopping) and CREATIVE (a woman decorating a man’s back with an intricate sunscreen design while he relaxes on a lounge chair).

The Chemistry campaign will appear on 13 billboards throughout San Francisco, the East Bay and Los Angeles, strategically targeted for their location near licensed retailers carrying the Chemistry brand. High-profile placements include the Bay Bridge near the toll plaza in San Francisco facing west, and the I-80 freeway near University Avenue in Berkeley facing south–both seen by tens of thousands of commuters each day.

“Connection is everything at Chemistry. And it's our belief that no matter how extraordinary or mundane the situation, cannabis can help facilitate a deeper connection to the moment–to the beauty of now. This campaign does an excellent job of conveying this idea and supporting our brand in a fun and engaging way,” said Trevar Mazza, Founder and Chief Marketing Officer, Chemistry. “EVB brought a unique combination of experience with both traditional national CPG brands and top players in the cannabis category to this project, and we love where we landed on the creative for our first brand campaign.”

“We are incredibly proud to debut this new campaign for Chemistry,” said John Reid, CCO, EVB. “We feel like the inclusive, playful tone of this work goes a long way in helping to normalize a category that’s been stigmatized for decades.”

About Chemistry

Oakland-based Chemistry is a licensed cannabis manufacturer founded in 2017 that produces a premium line of single cultivar, full-spectrum cannabis products made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by some of Northern California's best craft cultivators. Chemistry can be found in top California cannabis retailers, including MedMen and Apothecarium. Want to keep up with all things Chemistry? Follow @trychemistry on Instagram or visit trychemistry.com.

About EVB

Founded in 2000 and based in Oakland, Calif., EVB, LLC is an independent, full-service advertising agency, specializing in creating content and advertising for emerging media. The agency is best known for its award-winning work for global clients and high-profile consumer brands. EVB’s current client roster includes Panda Express, Bed Bath & Beyond and Jameson Irish Whiskey. For more information visit evb.com

Campaign assets can be viewed and downloaded at:

https://evb.app.box.com/s/f7hbqrs6x9om6ihvc2ugsl6u2xcqwt3b


© Business Wire 2019
