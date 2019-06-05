Chemistry : Launches Colorful Cannabis Lifestyle Campaign with Billboards in Los Angeles and the Bay Area

Chemistry, an Oakland-based cannabis brand offering a range of
acclaimed, full-spectrum cannabis products, announced today the launch
of a colorful new lifestyle billboard campaign developed by independent
Oakland-based advertising agency, EVB. The campaign will begin to roll
out this week and will run in 13 locations throughout the Bay Area and
Los Angeles during the summer months.
Turn the mundane into a moment, and that moment into a memory with Chemistry’s full-spectrum cannabis products. Things get GROUNDED when there’s Chemistry. (Photo: Business Wire)
The campaign is built on the concept that cannabis is social and has the
ability to connect people in interesting, fun and unexpected ways. The
advertisements illustrate this by showing a variety of relatable people
in everyday social situations that become just a little bit more
connected with Chemistry. One concept shows a couple mischievously
tossing their laundry at each other with the tagline: “THINGS GET
PLAYFUL WHEN THERE’S CHEMISTRY.” Another scenario depicts a top view of
two women laying head-to-head on a picnic blanket with blissful
expressions and the tagline: “THINGS GET GROUNDED WHEN THERE’S
CHEMISTRY.” Additional creative showcases scenarios based on BALANCED
(men on a hike creating a rock sculpture), TASTY (a couple playfully
cooking together), FABULOUS (two women giggling while shopping) and
CREATIVE (a woman decorating a man’s back with an intricate sunscreen
design while he relaxes on a lounge chair).
The Chemistry campaign will appear on 13 billboards throughout San
Francisco, the East Bay and Los Angeles, strategically targeted for
their location near licensed retailers carrying the Chemistry brand.
High-profile placements include the Bay Bridge near the toll plaza in
San Francisco facing west, and the I-80 freeway near University Avenue
in Berkeley facing south–both seen by tens of thousands of commuters
each day.
“Connection is everything at Chemistry. And it's our belief that no
matter how extraordinary or mundane the situation, cannabis can help
facilitate a deeper connection to the moment–to the beauty of now. This
campaign does an excellent job of conveying this idea and supporting our
brand in a fun and engaging way,” said Trevar Mazza, Founder and Chief
Marketing Officer, Chemistry. “EVB brought a unique combination of
experience with both traditional national CPG brands and top players in
the cannabis category to this project, and we love where we landed on
the creative for our first brand campaign.”
“We are incredibly proud to debut this new campaign for Chemistry,” said
John Reid, CCO, EVB. “We feel like the inclusive, playful tone of this
work goes a long way in helping to normalize a category that’s been
stigmatized for decades.”
About Chemistry
Oakland-based Chemistry is a licensed cannabis manufacturer founded in
2017 that produces a premium line of single cultivar, full-spectrum
cannabis products made using small batches of whole flower lovingly
grown under the sun by some of Northern California's best craft
cultivators. Chemistry can be found in top California cannabis
retailers, including MedMen and Apothecarium. Want to keep up with all
things Chemistry? Follow @trychemistry
on Instagram or visit trychemistry.com.
About EVB
Founded in 2000 and based in Oakland, Calif., EVB, LLC is an
independent, full-service advertising agency, specializing in creating
content and advertising for emerging media. The agency is best known for
its award-winning work for global clients and high-profile consumer
brands. EVB’s current client roster includes Panda Express, Bed Bath &
Beyond and Jameson Irish Whiskey. For more information visit evb.com
