Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund : Declares August 2019 Distribution

08/21/2019 | 10:18am EDT

TORONTO, August 21, 2019 - Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSX: CHE.UN) today announced that it has declared a cash distribution of $0.10 per unit for the month of August 2019 payable on September 30, 2019 to unitholders of record at the close of business on August 30, 2019.

Holders of units who are non-residents of Canada will be required to pay all withholding taxes payable in respect of any distributions of income by the Fund.

* * * *

For further information:

Mark Davis
President & CEO
Tel: (416) 496-4176 		Rohit Bhardwaj
Vice President, Finance & CFO
Tel: (416) 496-4177

Website: www.chemtradelogistics.com

Disclaimer

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 14:17:10 UTC
