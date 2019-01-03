Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund : Electrochem Inc. (Formerly Canexus Corporation) and Logistics Income Fund Announce Completion of Redemption of Electrochem's 6.00% Convertible Unsecured Subordinated Series V Debentures

Chemtrade Electrochem Inc. (Formerly Canexus Corporation) and Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Announce Completion of Redemption of Chemtrade Electrochem's 6.00% Convertible Unsecured Subordinated Series V Debentures
Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States.
Calgary, Alberta, and Toronto, Ontario, January 3, 2019 - Chemtrade Electrochem Inc. (formerly Canexus Corporation) ('Chemtrade Electrochem') and Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSX: CHE.UN) ('Chemtrade') announced today that Chemtrade Electrochem has completed the redemption of all of its outstanding 6.00% Convertible Unsecured Subordinated Series V Debentures. The debentures were redeemed at par, plus accrued and unpaid interest to but excluding the redemption date, of $0.49315 per $1,000 principal amount of debentures. Chemtrade used its credit facilities to fund the redemption.
About Chemtrade Electrochem
Chemtrade Electrochem is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Chemtrade that produces sodium chlorate and chlor-alkali products largely for the pulp and paper and water treatment industries.
About Chemtrade
Chemtrade operates a diversified business providing industrial chemicals and services to customers in North America and around the world. Chemtrade is one of North America's largest suppliers of sulphuric acid, spent acid processing services, inorganic coagulants for water treatment, sodium chlorate, sodium nitrite and phosphorus pentasulphide. Chemtrade is a leading regional supplier of sulphur, chlor-alkali products, liquid sulphur dioxide, potassium chloride, sodium hydrosulphite and zinc oxide. Additionally, Chemtrade provides industrial services such as processing by-products and waste streams.
* * * *
For further information:
|
Mark Davis
President & CEO
Tel: (416) 496-4176
|
Rohit Bhardwaj
Vice President, Finance & CFO
Tel: (416) 496-4177
Website: www.chemtradelogistics.com
Disclaimer
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 22:08:02 UTC