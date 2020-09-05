Chennai Boy Undergoes First of Its Kind Living Donor Liver Transplant in India for Rare Metabolic Disease

~ Team of experts at Gleneagles Global Health City successfully performed Complicated Surgery amid COVID Pandemic ~

A 16 years old boy from Chennai who was suffering from decompensated chronic liver disease due to ‘Cholesteryl ester storage disease’, has undergone successful liver transplant at Gleneagles Global Health City. Across the globe, only 17 such cases have been reported and this is the first such case reported in India. This is one among the rare genetic liver diseases which affects the liver at childhood and further leads to liver failure as the child grows older. It is caused by a mutation in the LIPA gene. As the situation was getting critical, the boy’s mother decided to donate the right lobe of her liver to save her son’s life. The team of 10 experts spearheaded by Dr Joy Varghese, Dr Rajanikanth Patcha, Dr Selvakumar Malleeswaran & Dr Perumal Karnan took 8 hours to perform the complicated surgery amid COVID-19 pandemic and brought the boy back to life.

The boy named Dilli Ganesh was diagnosed with Jaundice at the age of 2. He underwent a detailed evaluation at the Institute of Child Health, Egmore, Chennai. Despite all supportive medications, he suffered from persistent jaundice which progressively increased over time. In the month of July 2020, he was referred to Gleneagles Global Health City in a critical condition. He presented with swollen leg, abdomen distension (swelling of the abdomen) which was a clear sign of Liver cirrhosis. The boy was on his feet from 3rd day post liver transplant and resumed his normal diet from the 5th day onwards. On the 14th day from the date of surgery, the boy was discharged from the hospital.

Dr Joy Varghese, Director -Hepatology & Transplant Hepatology, Gleneagles Global Health City says “When the boy came to our hospital for treatment, he was suffering from distension (swelling) of the abdomen. Before his visit here, he had undergone a procedure to drain the fluid accumulated in the abdomen. Approximately 4.5 liters of fluid were removed from the abdomen and later upon testing of fluid, it was found to be infectious (spontaneous bacterial peritonitis). This condition is extremely critical and the difference between life and death is a matter of short time. Considering the seriousness of this disease our team of expert doctors went on a war footing during the pandemic to save his life”.

“It was the rarest case in India to undergo successful liver transplant for this type of metabolic disorder. Post surgery the boy will be normal like any other child. Mother gave the right lobe of her liver to save her son. stated Dr Rajanikanth Patcha - Head of Liver Transplant Surgery, Gleneagles Global Health City.

“In view of current COVID scenario, a separate team of doctors & nurses worked in dedicated liver transplant OT and ICU to assure patient and donor safety”, added Dr Selvakumar Malleeswaran, Head of Liver ICU – Gleneagles Global Health City.

“Despite his liver-related health issues, the boy emerged successful in his board exams. Having underwent a successful liver transplant, we are sure that the boy will come through with flying colors, breaking the general perception that children who undergo liver transplant may find it difficult to cope with their peers” quoted Dr Perumal Karnan, Head of Department – Paediatrics, Gleneagles Global Health City.

“At GGHC, we always have been a firm proponent of maintaining a high index of suspicion towards less common/rare diseases that may impact the survival and quality of life of our patients. We are cutting edge quaternary healthcare facility where we focus on maintaining and surpassing International standards of care for the best possible outcome for our patients. I congratulate the team of doctors and nurses for giving a lease of life to this exceptionally courageous young man”, said Dr Alok Khullar, CEO – Gleneagles Global Health City, Chennai.

