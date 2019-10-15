Cheri Bustos : BUSTOS STATEMENT ON EPA'S RELEASE OF NEW ETHANOL PLAN

WASHINGTON - Today, Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) - a member of the House Agriculture Committee - released the following statement after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released the proposed rule executing on the administration's ethanol plan they announced earlier this month:

'When a deal was announced almost two weeks ago, I was optimistic that this administration finally understood the harm they were causing rural America by mismanaging the small refinery exemption process and were taking steps to right this wrong. However, today's rule proves that will not be the case as it fails to live up to the administration's commitment to fully restore gallons, provide more long-term certainty in the waiver process and offer a clear path to implementation. Although this rule falls drastically short of the goal, I remain committed to engaging in this rule making process to ensure this administration does right by our family farmers and biofuel producers.'

BACKGROUND

Earlier this month, the administration announced a new ethanol plan that was set to make up for their own actions to undermine the Renewable Fuel Standard and our agricultural economy. Today, the EPA announced a proposed rule on how the administration plans to execute their ethanol plan but it fails to match the needs of rural America. In August, Congresswoman Bustos slammed the EPA for approving 31 small refinery biofuel waivers, which undermined the Renewable Fuel Standard and rigged the system for big oil. Congresswoman Bustos has also been a longtime supporter of year-round E15 to grow our agricultural economy. In addition, her plan to combat climate change and spur economic growth - the Rural Green Partnership - expands the use of biofuels to reduce Green House Gas emissions by optimizing fuel standards. In recognition of her efforts to champion the work of ethanol producers, Congresswoman Bustos recently received the Fueling Growth Award from Growth Energy - the country's largest ethanol association. Congresswoman Bustos serves on both the House Appropriations and Agriculture Committees.

