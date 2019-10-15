Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Cheri Bustos : BUSTOS STATEMENT ON EPA'S RELEASE OF NEW ETHANOL PLAN

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2019 | 06:48pm EDT

WASHINGTON - Today, Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) - a member of the House Agriculture Committee - released the following statement after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released the proposed rule executing on the administration's ethanol plan they announced earlier this month:

'When a deal was announced almost two weeks ago, I was optimistic that this administration finally understood the harm they were causing rural America by mismanaging the small refinery exemption process and were taking steps to right this wrong. However, today's rule proves that will not be the case as it fails to live up to the administration's commitment to fully restore gallons, provide more long-term certainty in the waiver process and offer a clear path to implementation. Although this rule falls drastically short of the goal, I remain committed to engaging in this rule making process to ensure this administration does right by our family farmers and biofuel producers.'

BACKGROUND

Earlier this month, the administration announced a new ethanol plan that was set to make up for their own actions to undermine the Renewable Fuel Standard and our agricultural economy. Today, the EPA announced a proposed rule on how the administration plans to execute their ethanol plan but it fails to match the needs of rural America. In August, Congresswoman Bustos slammed the EPA for approving 31 small refinery biofuel waivers, which undermined the Renewable Fuel Standard and rigged the system for big oil. Congresswoman Bustos has also been a longtime supporter of year-round E15 to grow our agricultural economy. In addition, her plan to combat climate change and spur economic growth - the Rural Green Partnership - expands the use of biofuels to reduce Green House Gas emissions by optimizing fuel standards. In recognition of her efforts to champion the work of ethanol producers, Congresswoman Bustos recently received the Fueling Growth Award from Growth Energy - the country's largest ethanol association. Congresswoman Bustos serves on both the House Appropriations and Agriculture Committees.

###

Disclaimer

Cheri Bustos published this content on 15 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2019 22:47:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:37pGoogle, Reddit defend tech legal protections ahead of Congress hearing
RE
07:36pIndia cannot sacrifice economic strength to comply with U.S. sanctions - Finance Minister
RE
07:34pUncertainty seen persisting, along with Fed's divide
RE
07:24pFidelity criticizes money manager Fisher, who loses Philadelphia as client
RE
07:08pDAVID LOEBSACK : Loebsack Statement on the EPA's Supplemental SRE Rule
PU
06:48pJAMES LANKFORD : Senator Lankford Disappointed with RFS Mandates
PU
06:48pCHERI BUSTOS : Bustos statement on epa's release of new ethanol plan
PU
06:46pBUFFETT'S BERKSHIRE SEEKS FED LEEWAY TO BOOST BOFA BET : Fed
RE
06:44pMGM to sell Bellagio, Circus Circus resorts for about $5 billion
RE
06:43pHOEVEN : EPA's Final Proposal Should Ensure RFS Obligations Are Met
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Goldman profit slammed by souring WeWork, Uber bets
2AURORA CANNABIS INC. : TSX rises 0.02 percent to 16,418.39
3Alitalia gets qualified thumbs-up from Atlantia, state railways
4Goldman profit slammed by souring WeWork, Uber bets
5LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC. : LULULEMON ATHLETICA : launches investigation into alleged worker abuse at supplier ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group