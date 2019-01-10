Cherish : (1) Proposed Change of Company Name; and (2) Proposed Amendments of the Memorandum and Articles of Association; and (3) Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

CHerish Holdings Limited 東 盈 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2113)

(1) PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME,

(2) PROPOSED AMENDMENTS OF THE MEMORANDUM AND ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION,

AND

(3) NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

The following words and phrases used in this circular have the same meanings set out below unless the context requires otherwise:

''Board'' the board of Directors of the Company ''Companies Ordinance'' the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong) ''Company'' CHerish Holdings Limited 東盈控股有限公司, an exempted company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, the Shares of which are listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange ''Director(s)'' the director(s) of the Company ''Extraordinary General an extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held Meeting'' or ''EGM'' at Room 13, 7/F, Nexxus Building, 77 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong on Thursday, 31 January 2019 at 11:00 a.m. or any adjournment thereof to approve the Proposed Change of Company Name and the Proposed Amendments ''Group'' the Company and its subsidiaries ''HK$'' Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of the Hong Kong ''Hong Kong'' the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China ''Listing Rules'' the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange as amended from time to time ''Memorandum and Articles of the amended and restated memorandum of association and Association'' articles of association of the Company as amended from time to time ''PRC'' or ''China'' or The People's Republic of China, and for the purposes of ''Mainland'' this circular, excludes Hong Kong, the Macau Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China and Taiwan ''Proposed Amendments'' the proposed amendments of the Memorandum and Articles of Association to reflect the Proposed Change of Company Name

''Proposed Change of Company

Name''

the proposed change of the English name of the Company from ''CHerish Holdings Limited'' to ''Century Group International Holdings Limited'' and the dual foreign name in Chinese of the Company from ''東盈控股有限公司'' to ''世紀集團國際控股有限公司''

''Share(s)''

ordinary share(s) of HK$0.01 each in the share capital of the Company, unless specified otherwise

''Shareholders''

the holders of the Shares

''Stock Exchange''

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

LETTER FROM THE BOARD

CHerish Holdings Limited 東 盈 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2113)

Executive Directors: Registered Office: Mr. Zhang Chengzhou (Chairman) Cricket Square Mr. Li Xiangzhong (Chief Executive Officer) Hutchins Drive Mr. Cao Jun P.O. Box 2681 Grand Cayman KY1-1111 Non-Executive Director: Cayman Islands Mr. Cao Qian Head Office and Independent Non-executive Directors: Principal Place of Business: Mr. Cheung Wai Lun Jacky Office D, 16/F Mr. Lee Chi Ming Kings Wing Plaza 1 Mr. Tang Chi Wai No. 3 On Kwan Street Shek Mun New Territories Hong Kong 11 January 2019 To Shareholders Dear Sir or Madam,

(1) PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME,

(2) PROPOSED AMENDMENTS OF THE MEMORANDUM AND ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION,

AND

(3) NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

INTRODUCTION

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 10 January 2019 in relation to the Proposed Change of Company Name and the Proposed Amendments.

As announced in the Company's announcement dated 10 January 2019, the Board proposes to change its English name from ''CHerish Holdings Limited'' to ''Century Group International Holdings Limited'', and the dual foreign name in Chinese of the Company from ''東盈控股有限公司'' to ''世紀集團國際控股有限公司''. The Board also proposes to amend the Memorandum and Articles of Association to reflect the Proposed Change of Company Name.

The purpose of this circular is to provide you with information on the Proposed Change of Company Name and the Proposed Amendments, and the notice of the EGM.