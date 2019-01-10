Cherish : Form of Proxy for Use at Extraordinary General Meeting

CHerish Holdings Limited 東 盈 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2113)

FORM OF PROXY FOR USE AT EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

(or at any adjournment thereof)

I/We (Note 1)

of being the registered holder(s) of (Note 2)shares of

HK$0.01 each in the capital of CHerish Holdings Limited (''Company''), HEREBY APPOINT (Notes 3 & 4) of

or failing him, the Chairman of the meeting, as my/our proxy to act for me/us at the extraordinary general meeting (or at any adjournment thereof) of the Company to be held at Room 13, 7/F, Nexxus Building, 77 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong on Thursday, 31 January 2019 at 11:00 a.m. and in particular (but without limitation) at such meeting (or at any adjournment thereof) on a poll, to vote for me/us and in my/our name(s) as indicated below or, if no such indication is given as my/our proxy thinks fit.

FOR (Note 5)

AGAINST (Note 5)Special Resolutions

2. Subject to the passing of resolution numbered 1 above, and subject to and conditional upon the Proposed Change of the Company Name becoming effective and with effect from the date of issue of the certificate of incorporation on change of name by the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands, the amended and restated memorandum of association and articles of association of the Company (the ''Existing M&A'') be amended by replacing all references to ''CHerish Holdings Limited 東盈控股有限公司'' with ''Century Group International Holdings Limited 世紀集團國際控股有限公司'' to reflect the name change of the Company, and the second amended and restated memorandum of association and articles of association of the Company in the form produced to the meeting, a copy of which has been produced to this meeting and marked ''A'' and initialed by the chairman of this meeting for the purpose of identification, be approved and adopted in substitution for and to the exclusion of the Existing M&A.

1. Subject to and conditional upon the approval of the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands by way of issuing a certificate of incorporation on change of name, the existing English name of the Company be changed from ''CHerish Holdings Limited'' to ''Century Group International Holdings Limited'' and the dual foreign name in Chinese of the Company be changed from ''東盈控股有限公司'' to ''世紀集團國際控股有限公司'' (the ''Proposed Change of Company Name'') with effect from the date of the certificate of incorporation on change of name issued by the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands; and any one director of the Company be and is hereby authorized to do all such acts, deeds and things and execute all documents (whether by hand, under common seal or as a deed) as he or she may, in his or her absolute discretion, consider necessary or expedient to give effect to the Proposed Change of Company Name and to attend to any necessary registration and/or filing for and on behalf of the Company.

Date:

Signature (Note 6):

Notes:

1. Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS.

2. Please insert the number of shares of HK$0.01 each registered in your name(s) to which this form of proxy relates. If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares of the Company registered in your name(s).

3. Any shareholder of the Company is entitled to attend and vote at a meeting of the Company shall be entitled to appoint another person as his proxy to attend and vote instead of him. A shareholder of the Company who is the holder of two or more shares may appoint more than one proxy to represent him and vote on his behalf at a general meeting of the Company or at a class meeting. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company but must attend the meeting in person to represent you.

4. Please insert the name and address of the proxy desired. IF NO NAME IS INSERTED, THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING WILL ACT AS YOUR PROXY. Any alterations made to this form of proxy should be initialed by the person who signs it.

5. IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR A RESOLUTION, PLEASE PLACE A ''P'' IN THE RELEVANT BOX UNDERNEATH THE COLUMN MARKED ''FOR''. IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST A RESOLUTION, PLEASE PLACE A ''P'' IN THE RELEVANT BOX UNDERNEATH THE COLUMN MARKED ''AGAINST''. Failure to tick either box will entitle your proxy to cast your vote at his discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his discretion on any resolution properly put to the meeting other than those referred to in the notice convening the meeting.

6. This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must be either under its seal or under the hand of an officer, attorney or other person duly authorised.

7. A shareholder of the Company entitled to more than one vote on a poll need not use all his votes or cast all the votes he uses in the same way.

8. Where there are joint holders of any share any one of such joint holders may vote, either in person or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he were solely entitled thereto, but if more than one of such joint holders be present at any meeting the vote of the senior holder who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, shall be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders, and for this purpose seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand in the Register of Members in respect of the joint holding.

9. In order to be valid, this form of proxy together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a certified copy of that power or authority, must be delivered at the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the meeting or the any adjournment therefor (as the case may be).

10. Completion and return of this form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the meeting if you so wish. In the event that you attend the meeting after having lodged this form of proxy, this form of proxy will be deemed to have been removed.