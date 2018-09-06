Cherish : Poll Results of Annual General Meeting Held on 6 September 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHerish Holdings Limited 東盈控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2113)

POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 6 SEPTEMBER 2018

CHerish Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the poll results in respect of the resolutions proposed at the annual general meeting (the "AGM") of the Company held on 6 September 2018 as follows:

Ordinary Resolutions Number of Votes (%) For Against 1. To receive and adopt the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company, the reports of the directors and the independent auditor of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2018 397,874,750 (100%) 0 (0%) As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed. 2. (i) To re-elect Mr. Kwok Hoi Chiu as executive director of the Company 397,874,750 (100%) 0 (0%) As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed. (ii) To re-elect Mr. Lee Chi Ming as independent non-executive director of the Company 397,874,750 (100%) 0 (0%) As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed. (iii) To authorise the board of directors of the Company to fix the directors' remuneration 397,874,750 (100%) 0 (0%) As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed. 3. To re-appoint SHINEWING (HK) CPA Limited as auditor of the Company and to authorise the board of directors of the Company to fix the auditor's remuneration 397,874,750 (100%) 0 (0%) As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed.

Ordinary Resolutions Number of Votes (%) For Against 4. To give a general mandate to the directors to issue new shares of the Company not exceeding 20% of the total number of issued shares of the Company (ordinary resolution in item No. 4 of the notice of annual general meeting) 397,874,750 (100%) 0 (0%) As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed. 5. To give a general mandate to the directors to repurchase shares of the Company not exceeding 10% of the total number of issued shares of the Company (ordinary resolution in item No. 5 of the notice of annual general meeting) 397,874,750 (100%) 0 (0%) As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed. 6. To extend the general mandate to be given to the directors to allot, issue and deal with additional shares of the Company of an amount representing the total number of shares repurchased by the Company (ordinary resolution in item No. 6 of the notice of annual general meeting) 397,874,750 (100%) 0 (0%) As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed.

As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued and fully paid up shares of the Company was 767,750,000 shares. In relation to all resolutions proposed at the AGM, the total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against the resolutions at the AGM was 767,750,000 shares. There were no shares entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions at the AGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and there were no holders of shares that are required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting at the AGM.

Tricor Investor Services Limited, the branch share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong, acted as scrutineer for the poll at the AGM.

Shareholders may refer to the circular dated 27 July 2018 for details of the above resolutions proposed at the AGM. The circular may be viewed and downloaded from the Company's website at www.cherishholdings.comor the designated website of The Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited atwww.hkexnews.hk.

