Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cherwell Appoints Andre Cuenin as Chief Revenue Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2019 | 10:08am EST

Cherwell Software, LLC, (“Cherwell”) a global leader in service management announced that technology leader Andre Cuenin has been appointed as the Chief Revenue Officer. He will report to Sam Gilliland, Cherwell’s chief executive officer, and be based in the company’s offices in Colorado Springs and Denver, Colorado.

Cuenin will lead Cherwell’s global sales organization driving Cherwell’s growth in the service management software sector, where it was recently named a leader by industry experts building on its success in IT Service Management.

“Andre has over 20 years experience with leading technology companies building and guiding world-class sales organizations,” said Mr. Gilliland. “He brings a deep understanding of SaaS and automation software and how enterprise customers can integrate technology to improve and grow their businesses. Andre will work closely with the Cherwell executive leadership team as we position ourselves for long-term growth.”

Cuenin joins Cherwell from Integrated Research (IR), a global, publicly traded software company, where during his tenure he managed business operations in the Americas and Europe and oversaw strategic alliances globally. Prior to joining IR, he was vice president of field operations at Stratavia, where he was responsible for sales and professional services marketing worldwide. Cuenin spent 15 years with CA Technologies (previously known as Computer Associates) in several senior management positions including vice president of worldwide sales operations.

Cuenin is a graduate of University Brugg-Windisch with a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, and received his Master of Business Administration from the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow, Scotland.

About Cherwell Software

Cherwell (@Cherwell) empowers organizations to transform their business through the rapid adoption and easy management of digital services. Cherwell’s adaptable platform has enabled thousands of organizations to modernize their business operations with customizable service management, automation, and reporting across the enterprise. For more information, visit: http://www.cherwell.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:37aSEARS : to ask bankruptcy judge to liquidate
AQ
10:37aINVESTOR ALERT : Kaplan Fox Announces Investigation Of Alkermes plc
PR
10:36aCambia Health Foundation Announces 2019 Sojourns® Scholar Leadership Program Call for Applications
GL
10:35aHOW I SHOP : Carlotta Kohl
AQ
10:35aFIRSTENERGY : Will The Ohio Supreme Court Shut Down FirstEnergy's Bailout Once And For All?
AQ
10:35aEnel X Reaffirmed Market Leader for Demand Response in Ontario Following Tender Win
GL
10:34aARBOR REALTY TRUST : Funds $1.6M Freddie Mac SBL Deal in Brownsville, TX
PU
10:34aSAP : A Single, Secure Solution Connecting People and Information
PU
10:34aCLEARFIELD : Top 2 Success Factors on First Fiber Installs
PU
10:34aTRAKM8 : signs up as partner for inaugural Great British Fleet Event
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS' : Profit Outlook Tumbles -- Update
2WESTERN DIGITAL : WESTERN DIGITAL : New Personal Storage Solutions from Western Digital Put Consumers in Contr..
3CHEVRON CORPORATION : CHEVRON : Venezuela's PDVSA in oil deal with firm part-owned by Florida Republican
4JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : EU moves closer to tightening rules on London-based invest..
5GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : China's Geely sees car sales growth vanish

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.