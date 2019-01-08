Cherwell Appoints Andre Cuenin as Chief Revenue Officer

Cherwell Software, LLC, (“Cherwell”) a global leader in service management announced that technology leader Andre Cuenin has been appointed as the Chief Revenue Officer. He will report to Sam Gilliland, Cherwell’s chief executive officer, and be based in the company’s offices in Colorado Springs and Denver, Colorado.

Cuenin will lead Cherwell’s global sales organization driving Cherwell’s growth in the service management software sector, where it was recently named a leader by industry experts building on its success in IT Service Management.

“Andre has over 20 years experience with leading technology companies building and guiding world-class sales organizations,” said Mr. Gilliland. “He brings a deep understanding of SaaS and automation software and how enterprise customers can integrate technology to improve and grow their businesses. Andre will work closely with the Cherwell executive leadership team as we position ourselves for long-term growth.”

Cuenin joins Cherwell from Integrated Research (IR), a global, publicly traded software company, where during his tenure he managed business operations in the Americas and Europe and oversaw strategic alliances globally. Prior to joining IR, he was vice president of field operations at Stratavia, where he was responsible for sales and professional services marketing worldwide. Cuenin spent 15 years with CA Technologies (previously known as Computer Associates) in several senior management positions including vice president of worldwide sales operations.

Cuenin is a graduate of University Brugg-Windisch with a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, and received his Master of Business Administration from the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow, Scotland.

About Cherwell Software

Cherwell (@Cherwell) empowers organizations to transform their business through the rapid adoption and easy management of digital services. Cherwell’s adaptable platform has enabled thousands of organizations to modernize their business operations with customizable service management, automation, and reporting across the enterprise. For more information, visit: http://www.cherwell.com.

