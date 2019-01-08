Cherwell Appoints Andre Cuenin as Chief Revenue Officer

Cherwell
Software, LLC, (“Cherwell”) a global leader in service management
announced that technology leader Andre Cuenin has been appointed as the
Chief Revenue Officer. He will report to Sam Gilliland, Cherwell’s chief
executive officer, and be based in the company’s offices in Colorado
Springs and Denver, Colorado.
Cuenin will lead Cherwell’s global sales organization driving Cherwell’s
growth in the service management software sector, where it was recently
named a leader
by industry experts building on its success in IT
Service Management.
“Andre has over 20 years experience with leading technology companies
building and guiding world-class sales organizations,” said Mr.
Gilliland. “He brings a deep understanding of SaaS and automation
software and how enterprise customers can integrate technology to
improve and grow their businesses. Andre will work closely with the
Cherwell executive leadership team as we position ourselves for
long-term growth.”
Cuenin joins Cherwell from Integrated Research (IR), a global, publicly
traded software company, where during his tenure he managed business
operations in the Americas and Europe and oversaw strategic alliances
globally. Prior to joining IR, he was vice president of field operations
at Stratavia, where he was responsible for sales and professional
services marketing worldwide. Cuenin spent 15 years with CA Technologies
(previously known as Computer Associates) in several senior management
positions including vice president of worldwide sales operations.
Cuenin is a graduate of University Brugg-Windisch with a bachelor’s
degree in Computer Science, and received his Master of Business
Administration from the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow, Scotland.
About Cherwell Software
Cherwell (@Cherwell)
empowers organizations to transform their business through the rapid
adoption and easy management of digital services. Cherwell’s adaptable
platform has enabled thousands of organizations to modernize their
business operations with customizable service management, automation,
and reporting across the enterprise. For more information, visit: http://www.cherwell.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005393/en/