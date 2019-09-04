Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cherwell : Named a Challenger in Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Tools

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2019 | 12:39pm EDT

Cherwell was recognized for completeness of vision and ability to execute

Cherwell Software, LLC, (“Cherwell”) a global leader in service management, was positioned again as a Challenger in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Tools.

“Cherwell has emerged as a Challenger as we continue to see companies push beyond the boundaries of traditional ITSM,” said Sam Gilliland, chief executive officer, Cherwell. “In fact, more than 50% of Cherwell clients leverage the Cherwell platform in innovative ways, not only to improve IT operational efficiency, but to elevate employee experiences, and drive overall business results across the enterprise.”

Gartner’s placement of Cherwell in the 2019 Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Tools reflects the state of ITSM as of its publication date on August 29, 2019. Cherwell believes it continues to innovate and provide customers with leading IT and enterprise service management solutions that enable businesses to run more efficiently and seamlessly as they pursue digital transformation.

Cherwell recently announced enhancements to its Technology Alliance Partner (TAP) program to expand interoperability for common customers of leading enterprise tech companies. Cherwell’s TAP program is designed to meet the growing demand for technology integrations for the service desk and beyond. As technologies proliferate in organizations to serve a growing number of knowledge workers, process integration becomes a bigger challenge. More seamless processes can be driven by service management tools and efficient technical integrations, which in turn drive productivity and satisfaction.

Cherwell also revealed major partner integrations in 2019 including Cherwell® Service Management as both a Bring Your Own License and SaaS offering on AWS Marketplace and with HCL Technologies DRYiCE Gold Blue Print.

For a complimentary copy of the August 2019 “Magic Quadrant for IT Services Management Tools,” please visit here.

A Gartner Magic Quadrant is a culmination of research in a specific market, giving you a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the market's competitors. By applying a graphical treatment and a uniform set of evaluation criteria, a Magic Quadrant helps you quickly ascertain how well technology providers are executing their stated visions and how well they are performing against Gartner's market view. (Gartner Research Methodologies, http://www.gartner.com/technology/research/methodologies/research_mq.jsp).

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Cherwell Software

Cherwell (@Cherwell) empowers organizations to transform their business through the rapid adoption and easy management of digital services. Cherwell’s adaptable platform has enabled thousands of organizations to modernize their business operations with customizable service management, automation, and reporting across the enterprise. For more information, visit: http://www.cherwell.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:02pGIELDA PAPIEROW WARTOSCIOWYCH W WRSZW : 22/2019 - Announcement on convening an Extraordinary General Meeting of the Warsaw Stock Exchange
PU
01:02pUNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE : 125 Important Diesel Mechanic Tools (Actually, More)
PU
01:02pCAPITAL IMPACT PARTNERS : Is Amplifying Assets to Achieve Justice for Underinvested Communities Nationwide
PR
01:02pCustomer-first Commitment, Single Suite HCM Solution Fuels Exponential Growth of Kronos Cloud Payroll
BU
01:01pRYANAIR : UK unionised pilots call seven more strike days
RE
01:01pCANOPY HEALTH : Set to Expand Health Net SmartCare
PR
01:01pCFP Board Imposes Interim Suspension on James Hal Heafner
PR
01:01pNANOBIOTIX : Announces Half-year Financial Statements as of June 30, 2019
BU
01:01pPG&E : Wildfire Assistance Program Distributes First Checks to Victims
BU
01:01pNEW REPORT : ndp | analytics Urges No More Surprises for Patients
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LME NICKEL CASH : INDUSTRIAL METALS: Speculation is setting the nickel market on fire
2DUNELM GROUP PLC : DUNELM : annual profit jumps; Brexit gloom stokes cautious FY outlook
3Sterling to rally 6% against euro if Brexit deal agreed - Reuters poll
4NORDEA BANK ABP : NORDEA ECONOMIC OUTLOOK: Time of fear
5DELIVERY HERO SE : DELIVERY HERO : Reports H1 2019 Financial Results. FY 2019 Revenues Expected to Reach Top o..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group