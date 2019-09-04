Cherwell : Named a Challenger in Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Tools

Cherwell was recognized for completeness of vision and ability to execute

Cherwell Software, LLC, (“Cherwell”) a global leader in service management, was positioned again as a Challenger in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Tools.

“Cherwell has emerged as a Challenger as we continue to see companies push beyond the boundaries of traditional ITSM,” said Sam Gilliland, chief executive officer, Cherwell. “In fact, more than 50% of Cherwell clients leverage the Cherwell platform in innovative ways, not only to improve IT operational efficiency, but to elevate employee experiences, and drive overall business results across the enterprise.”

Gartner’s placement of Cherwell in the 2019 Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Tools reflects the state of ITSM as of its publication date on August 29, 2019. Cherwell believes it continues to innovate and provide customers with leading IT and enterprise service management solutions that enable businesses to run more efficiently and seamlessly as they pursue digital transformation.

Cherwell recently announced enhancements to its Technology Alliance Partner (TAP) program to expand interoperability for common customers of leading enterprise tech companies. Cherwell’s TAP program is designed to meet the growing demand for technology integrations for the service desk and beyond. As technologies proliferate in organizations to serve a growing number of knowledge workers, process integration becomes a bigger challenge. More seamless processes can be driven by service management tools and efficient technical integrations, which in turn drive productivity and satisfaction.

Cherwell also revealed major partner integrations in 2019 including Cherwell® Service Management as both a Bring Your Own License and SaaS offering on AWS Marketplace and with HCL Technologies DRYiCE Gold Blue Print.

For a complimentary copy of the August 2019 “Magic Quadrant for IT Services Management Tools,” please visit here.

A Gartner Magic Quadrant is a culmination of research in a specific market, giving you a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the market's competitors. By applying a graphical treatment and a uniform set of evaluation criteria, a Magic Quadrant helps you quickly ascertain how well technology providers are executing their stated visions and how well they are performing against Gartner's market view. (Gartner Research Methodologies, http://www.gartner.com/technology/research/methodologies/research_mq.jsp).

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Cherwell Software

Cherwell (@Cherwell) empowers organizations to transform their business through the rapid adoption and easy management of digital services. Cherwell’s adaptable platform has enabled thousands of organizations to modernize their business operations with customizable service management, automation, and reporting across the enterprise. For more information, visit: http://www.cherwell.com.

