Cherwell Names Alison Alfers General Counsel

Cherwell Software, LLC, (“Cherwell”), a global leader in service management, announced that Alison Alfers has joined the company as General Counsel starting today. She will report to Sam Gilliland, Cherwell’s chief executive officer, and will split her time between the company’s headquarters in Colorado Springs and the company’s office in Denver, Colorado.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190909005612/en/

Alison Alfers joins Cherwell as new General Counsel (Photo: Business Wire)

Alfers will lead Cherwell’s legal organization for the company which serves more than 1700 customers serving companies on five continents and works with industry leaders including HCL Technologies, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and more than 50 other integration, implementation and resale partners.

“We are thrilled to welcome Alison to Cherwell,” said Gilliland. “Her deep experience in legal and business operations rooted in technical innovation will be vital to Cherwell as we continue to grow globally.”

Alfers joins Cherwell from HawkEye 360 as the Chief Legal Officer. HawkEye 360 operates a constellation of small satellites used to provide analytic products and services on the use of radio frequency spectrum. Prior to joining HawkEye 360, Alfers was the Chief Legal Officer at TwentyEighty, Inc. She also served as senior vice president and General Counsel for DigitalGlobe, Inc. where she also held the position of vice president, Defense and Intelligence. Before DigitalGlobe, she served as General Counsel for Knowledge Learning Corporation and SpaceImaging Inc.

Alfers added, “I am excited to be back in Denver and looking forward to supporting the organization as we help global customers expand their digital capabilities and drive business results with Cherwell’s innovative technology.”

About Cherwell Software

Cherwell (@Cherwell) empowers organizations to transform their business through the rapid adoption and easy management of digital services. Cherwell’s adaptable platform has enabled thousands of organizations to modernize their business operations with customizable service management, automation, and reporting across the enterprise. For more information, visit: http://www.cherwell.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190909005612/en/