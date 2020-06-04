Cherwell Software : Announces Board Appointments

Adds Accomplished Technology Investors Rob Salvagno and Drew Harman to Board of Managers

Names Dave Welsh, KKR’s Head of TMT Growth Equity, as Chairman of the Board

Cherwell Software, a global leader in enterprise service management solutions, today welcomed Rob Salvagno, co-head of KKR’s Next Generation Technology Growth team in North America, and Drew Harman, managing director with Insight Venture Partners, to its Board of Managers. In addition, Dave Welsh, member of the board since 2018 and head of TMT Growth Equity at KKR, has been named Chairman of the Board for Cherwell.

Effective as of May 27, 2020, Salvagno and Harman join Cherwell’s eight-member Board of Managers and Welsh succeeds Vance Brown, Cherwell co-founder and CEO of the National Cybersecurity Center, as Chairman. Brown will continue to serve as a member of the board alongside other members, independent director John Spiliotis, Cherwell CEO Sam Gilliland, and Cherwell co-founders Arlen Feldman and Tim Pfeifer.

“We are very pleased to have Rob and Drew, two accomplished enterprise technology executives and investors, joining the board,” said Sam Gilliland, Chief Executive Officer at Cherwell Software. “Dave has been an invaluable member of the board for the past two years and Vance will continue to remain a member of the board, ensuring a smooth transaction of chairman responsibilities. We are proud of the consistent focus the board has kept on product innovation, strong partnerships and, most importantly, service to our customers.”

“With its exceptional total time to value and low cost of ownership, the time is now for Cherwell,” said Welsh. “We see complementary trends working in Cherwell’s favor as demand increases across industries and enterprises, and the pandemic places pressure on the total cost of ownership of enterprise software.”

Dave Welsh joined the Cherwell board in April 2018 and is a KKR Partner and Head of the TMT Growth Equity Platform. Prior to joining KKR, Welsh was a Partner with Adams Street Partners, where he focused on technology growth equity investments. Earlier in his career he was an executive vice president of corporate development and strategy at McAfee, Inc., a general partner at Partech Ventures and a vice president of corporate development at Portal Software. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of Five9, ForgeRock, iValua and OneStream. He is also a Board Member of SEO Scholars SF and the Special Olympics of Northern Calif & Nevada and is the Chair Emeritus of the Board of Trustees of the Athenian School. He holds a B.A., cum laude, from UCLA and a JD, Order of the Coif, from UC Berkeley and Harvard Law Schools.

Rob Salvagno joined KKR in 2020 and is co-head of the Next Generation Technology Growth team in North America. He previously spent the prior two decades at Cisco, where he was last responsible for leading the company's investment and M&A group. At Cisco, Salvagno led a global organization that acquired over 200 companies over its history and a strategic venture capital team which invested hundreds of millions of dollars annually in the start-up ecosystem. Salvagno started his career in investment banking where he worked in the technology investment banking groups at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette and PaineWebber. He holds a B.A. from Stanford University.

Drew Harman is a Managing Director with Insight Partners, where he manages enterprise SaaS portfolio companies as a board member and strategic advisor. Harman was previously a board partner at Shasta Ventures and InterWest Partners, and sat on the boards of Aria, NewsCred, CloudPassage, Totango and GoCheck. He has more than thirty years of enterprise software experience as a strategy, product, and marketing executive in early and growth-stage companies, including positions at Ariba as vice president of product management, and vice president of corporate strategy. He holds a BA from Harvard and an MBA from INSEAD.

Cherwell’s flagship offering, Cherwell® Service Management — delivered on Cherwell's powerful and flexible no-code CORE™ platform — enables IT, HR, Facilities, and other teams to implement, automate and modernize service and support processes to meet new and evolving needs — at a fraction of the cost and complexity of other tools. The enterprise bundle includes ITSM, HR Service Management, Facilities, Project Tracking, Information Security Management, and access to the Cherwell Marketplace.

About Cherwell Software

Cherwell (@Cherwell) empowers organizations to transform their business through the rapid adoption and easy management of digital services. Cherwell’s adaptable platform has enabled thousands of organizations to modernize their business operations with customizable service management, automation, and reporting across the enterprise. For more information, visit: https://www.cherwell.com.

