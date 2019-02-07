Cherwell Software : Named Gold Medalist in the 2019 Info-Tech Research Group IT Service Management Data Quadrant

Cherwell
Software, LLC, (“Cherwell”) a global leader in service management,
has announced that its Cherwell®
Service Management solution has been awarded a Gold Medal for the
2019 IT Service Management (ITSM) Data Quadrant Awards by Software
Reviews, a division of world-class research and advisory firm Info-Tech
Research Group.
“Our mission is to improve service experiences for our customers:
service is at the heart of what we do,” said Sam Gilliland, chief
executive officer of Cherwell Software. “We are pleased to see that
customers are finding Cherwell is an easily customizable, easy-to-use
tool with a breadth of features that provide significant value that
distinguishes us from others.”
Cherwell Service Management was one of 18 ITSM tools to be evaluated by
more than 749 end users; Noteworthy vendors included were ServiceNow,
Ivanti, SysAid and OmniTracker. Cherwell Service Management was
identified as “Business Value Created” for consistently delivering value
to employees, customers and partners by 84 percent of customers surveyed
and ranked first in the following categories:
-
Likeliness to Recommend
-
Business Value Created
-
Ease of Customization
-
Breadth & Quality of Features
-
Ease of IT Administration
Cherwell’s powerfully flexible ITSM tool empowers IT teams and
enterprises as a whole to rapidly automate and modernize critical
business services and workflows to give employees streamlined
experiences at work—at a fraction of the cost and complexity associated
with legacy tools. Cherwell Service Management is easy to customize and
configure and integrates seamlessly with third-party applications to
realize and optimize benefits outside the IT department and into the
enterprise—in a matter of days.
For more information about Cherwell Service Management, please visit www.cherwell.com.
About Software Reviews
Software Reviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group Inc., a world
class IT research and consulting firm established in 1997. Working in
the vendor space for two decades, Software Reviews is a leading source
of expertise and insight into the enterprise software landscape and
vendor relationships. The organization assists members by providing
accurate insight into the experience of purchasing and owning software
through the collection of real data from real IT professionals to get an
accurate and unbiased understanding of complex software purchasing
decisions. http://www.softwarereviews.com
About Cherwell Software
Cherwell (@Cherwell)
empowers organizations to transform their business through the rapid
adoption and easy management of digital services. Cherwell’s adaptable
platform has enabled thousands of organizations to modernize their
business operations with customizable service management, automation,
and reporting across the enterprise. For more information, visit: http://www.cherwell.com.
