Cherwell Software : Named Gold Medalist in the 2019 Info-Tech Research Group IT Service Management Data Quadrant

02/07/2019 | 01:08pm EST

Cherwell Software, LLC, (“Cherwell”) a global leader in service management, has announced that its Cherwell® Service Management solution has been awarded a Gold Medal for the 2019 IT Service Management (ITSM) Data Quadrant Awards by Software Reviews, a division of world-class research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group.

“Our mission is to improve service experiences for our customers: service is at the heart of what we do,” said Sam Gilliland, chief executive officer of Cherwell Software. “We are pleased to see that customers are finding Cherwell is an easily customizable, easy-to-use tool with a breadth of features that provide significant value that distinguishes us from others.”

Cherwell Service Management was one of 18 ITSM tools to be evaluated by more than 749 end users; Noteworthy vendors included were ServiceNow, Ivanti, SysAid and OmniTracker. Cherwell Service Management was identified as “Business Value Created” for consistently delivering value to employees, customers and partners by 84 percent of customers surveyed and ranked first in the following categories:

  • Likeliness to Recommend
  • Business Value Created
  • Ease of Customization
  • Breadth & Quality of Features
  • Ease of IT Administration

Cherwell’s powerfully flexible ITSM tool empowers IT teams and enterprises as a whole to rapidly automate and modernize critical business services and workflows to give employees streamlined experiences at work—at a fraction of the cost and complexity associated with legacy tools. Cherwell Service Management is easy to customize and configure and integrates seamlessly with third-party applications to realize and optimize benefits outside the IT department and into the enterprise—in a matter of days.

For more information about Cherwell Service Management, please visit www.cherwell.com.

About Software Reviews

Software Reviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group Inc., a world class IT research and consulting firm established in 1997. Working in the vendor space for two decades, Software Reviews is a leading source of expertise and insight into the enterprise software landscape and vendor relationships. The organization assists members by providing accurate insight into the experience of purchasing and owning software through the collection of real data from real IT professionals to get an accurate and unbiased understanding of complex software purchasing decisions. http://www.softwarereviews.com

About Cherwell Software

Cherwell (@Cherwell) empowers organizations to transform their business through the rapid adoption and easy management of digital services. Cherwell’s adaptable platform has enabled thousands of organizations to modernize their business operations with customizable service management, automation, and reporting across the enterprise. For more information, visit: http://www.cherwell.com.


© Business Wire 2019
