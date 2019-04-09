Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Chesapeake Bancorp : Bank and Trust Announces Five Star Rating

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/09/2019 | 02:13pm EDT

April 8, 2019- Chesapeake Bank and Trust Company is pleased to announce its recent five-star rating from BauerFinancial, Inc. Chesapeake Bank's five-star rating, now three years running, is an impressive achievement, making it the highest rated community bank headquartered in the Chestertown area.

'We are very proud to maintain our strong rating and provide high-quality products and services to our local community.' - Glenn L. Wilson, President & CEO

BauerFinancial, Inc. has been analyzing and reporting on the financial condition of the nation's banking industry since 1983. Bauer uses the same strict barometer to rate all banks and credit unions and makes those ratings available to all people, for free, on its website. No institution pays for its rating, nor can they avoid a rating. This practice has earned the respect of regulators, bankers and consumers across the country.

Founded in 1986, Chesapeake Bank and Trust Company has roots in Kent County dating back more than 100 years. Chesapeake Bank and Trust Company is a well-known pillar in the community, helping residents and businesses with a wide range of personalized financial products and services. For more information please visit www.chesapeaketrust.com or call (410) 778-1600.

Disclaimer

Chesapeake Bancorp published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 18:12:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:25pKBRA Assigns Preliminary Rating to Hayfin Kingsland X Ltd.
BU
02:20pBANK OF SOUTH CAROLINA CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:20pCarube Acquires Gold Project in Nova Scotia's Prolific Meguma Gold Belt
NE
02:19pSTEVE WYNN : Wynn ends A$10 billion acquisition talks with Australia's Crown Resorts
RE
02:19pWILDFLOWER BRANDS : IIROC Trade Resumption - SUN
AQ
02:17pUniden Delivers Performance from All Directions with the New R7 Extreme Long-Range Radar/Laser Detector
GL
02:17pBrandSafway introduces Quik-X™ Refractory Anchoring System
GL
02:14pMACQUARIE : Foresters Financial Selling Some Operations to Macquarie and Cetera -- Update
DJ
02:14pSmarTech Issues New Report Projecting Footwear AM and 3D Printed Footwear Will Generate $6.5 Billion Yearly Revenues by 2029
GL
02:13pCHESAPEAKE BANCORP : Bank and Trust Announces Five Star Rating
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : Alcon tops $28 billion market cap in decade's biggest Swiss stock deal
2DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : Lenders seize UK retailer Debenhams, wiping out Ashley
3China wants to ban bitcoin mining
4GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : The GE Brief – April 9, 2019
5THE DAILY MACRO BRIEF: Customs duties for the EU, taxation of GAFAs, China/EU Summit, Brexit...

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About