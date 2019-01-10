Log in
News : Companies
Chesapeake Health Care Improves Patient Access with Clearwave Self-Service Solutions

01/10/2019 | 02:12pm EST

SALISBURY, MD, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chesapeake Health Care, a Federally Qualified Health Center, serving Somerset, Wicomico and Worcester counties in Maryland is pleased to announce they have improved their patient access solutions by partnering with Clearwave Corporation. Chesapeake Health Care launched Clearwave in their Salisbury Adult Medicine site.  Clearwave Corporation’s patient access solutions include self-service registration and eligibility verification via kiosk, desktop and mobile. Clearwave improves the patient experience, decreases patient wait times and produces a more efficient insurance verification and eligibility process.

Josh Boston with Chesapeake Health Care's new Clearwave Patient Self-Service Registration Kiosks.


Chesapeake Health Care, a Federally Qualified Health Center, serving Somerset, Wicomico, and Worcester counties in Maryland


Chesapeake Health Care Chief Development Officer, Joshua Boston stated, “Over the course of my 14 years with Chesapeake Health Care I have managed many implementations and transitions, and this may have been the smoothest implementation I have ever done. Clearwave’s implementation team was professional and detail oriented. The entire process has been very user-friendly both for patients and staff.” Boston continued, “We went live on December 11, 2018. In the first thirty days, Clearwave has had a dramatic impact on our practice. Before Clearwave, our check-in process had inevitable delays for patients and staff, now the lobby has no lines, and the sleek, modern appearance of the kiosks have created an aesthetic and efficient registration process. The patients and the staff quickly adapted to Clearwave. We had tried other options including a tablet solution and it didn’t work as well as Clearwave.”

Clearwave Chief Executive Officer, Gerard White said “We are proud to partner with Chesapeake Health Care. In less than one month, they have already achieved a 93% kiosk utilization rate and they have cut their check-in times in half. We applaud Chesapeake Health Care for leveraging Clearwave’s foreign language options to provide communication with patients in English, Haitian Creole, Korean and Spanish.”

Through the strength of Clearwave’s integration, Clearwave exchanges patient data with over different 40 electronic health records.  Clearwave then references this patient information with their Clearwave unique patient identifier and national databases to ensure that the most accurate and up-to-date patient data is used when verifying plan benefits and submitting insurance claims. Once the patient has been recognized, Clearwave’s unique patient identifier is part of a comprehensive portfolio of self-service and eligibility solutions that enhance an organization’s existing systems while improving current processes. Clearwave allows healthcare organizations to improve patient data, lower healthcare administration costs, comply with federal and state regulations and improve the patient experience.                                                                                 

About Clearwave

Clearwave is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The company is the leading provider of Patient Information Exchange software, kiosk, mobile, and desktop self-service solutions. Clearwave’s Patient Information Exchange software integrates with healthcare provider existing systems and processes to verify patient demographics, insurance and payment information resulting in improved cash flow and administrative processes while enhancing patient experiences. Please visit www.clearwaveinc.com for more information.

About Chesapeake Health Care

Founded in 1994, Chesapeake Health Care is a multidisciplinary healthcare practice serving Somerset, Wicomico, and Worcester counties in Maryland. More than 100 providers are on staff to provide healthcare to the region’s patients in Adult and Family Medicine, Pediatrics, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Urogynecology, Mental Health, Dental, and Pharmacy. Health care is extended to individuals who are uninsured, underinsured, and insured. A Sliding Fee Scale program is available to assist eligible patients with healthcare payments. For more information about Chesapeake Health Care visit www.ChesapeakeHC.org.

 

 

Jennifer Sparks
Clearwave Corporation
7707715348
jsparks@clearwaveinc.com

Josh Boston
Chesapeake Health Care
jboston@chesapeakehc.org

