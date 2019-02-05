Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Chevron CEO Wirth set to earn $19 million in annual pay

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/05/2019 | 02:53pm EST
FILE PHOTO - Chevron Corp Wirth speaks at Gastech, the world's biggest expo for the gas industry, in Chiba

(This February 4 story corrects headline and paragraphs 1, 4 to show Wirth is eligible to earn $19 million, not "more than $28 million".)

His annual base salary was set at $1.6 million, about $100,000 higher than a year earlier, a regulatory filing showed.

Wirth, who also serves as chairman of Chevron's board of directors, was named CEO in February 2018 after a more than 30-year career at the San Ramon, California-headquartered oil major.

Wirth is eligible for a total compensation of $19 million, which includes performance shares, restricted stock units and options.

Separately, Chevron also named Pierre Breber as its next chief financial officer, effective April 1, replacing Patricia Yarrington who is retiring after 38 years at the company.

Breber, 54, joined Chevron in 1989, and most recently served as executive vice president of downstream and chemicals.

(Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:25pARMCO Named a Top 100 Mortgage Employer’ by National Mortgage Professional Magazine for Third Consecutive Year
SE
03:18pEarnings send Wall Street higher ahead of Trump State of the Union speech
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:07pApple agrees to pay back-taxes to French authorities
RE
03:06pBP : Oil slips on economic concerns, dollar gains
RE
02:53pChevron CEO Wirth set to earn $19 million in annual pay
RE
02:51pDOLLAR INDEX : firm as traders eye Trump's State of the Union address
RE
02:39pCARIFORUM CAPACITY BUILDING INTERVENTION STARTS :   Youth investment, policies and prevention programmes, partnerships emphasised
PU
02:20pChateau Elan Hotel and Conference Center Is Rebranding Itself as, Seven  Sebring Raceway Hotel’
SE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PANDORA : PANDORA : Jeweller Pandora's plan to regain lustre lifts shares
2AMS : AMS : reports record revenues for full year 2018, up 34% year-on-year; fourth quarter revenues of USD 49..
3ALPHABET : ALPHABET : higher spending worries investors, shares dip
4ALFA LAVAL : ALFA LAVAL : hit by weaker than expected demand for ship fuel cleaners
5MERCK KGAA : MERCK : Darmstadt, Germany and GSK Announce Global Alliance to Jointly Develop and Commercialize ..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.