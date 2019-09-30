Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Chevron Phillips Chemical Announces $100,000 Pledge to Aid Southeast Texas in Recovering from Tropical Storm Imelda

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 11:02am EDT

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP (Chevron Phillips Chemical) is pledging $100,000 to the United Way offices in the southeast Texas region to provide assistance for those residents recently impacted by the floods associated with Tropical Storm Imelda. This assistance is in addition to the company’s normal philanthropic donations and will be targeted specifically for flood relief via four United Way offices: the United Way of Greater Houston, the United Way of Mid & South Jefferson County, the United Way of Orange County, and the United Way of Greater Baytown & Chambers County.

“Thousands of local residents were impacted by the torrential downpours associated with Imelda, many of them in the communities where our employees live and where we operate plants vital to the local economy,” said Mark Lashier, president and CEO. “On behalf of our entire company, we are pleased to join with so many other great Houston companies to begin the process of rebuilding homes and lives.”

About Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, one of the world’s top producers of olefins and polyolefins and a leading supplier of aromatics, alpha olefins, styrenics, specialty chemicals, plastic piping and polymer resins. With approximately 5,000 employees, the LLC and its affiliates own more than $16 billion in assets, including 31 manufacturing and research facilities in seven countries. Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC is equally owned indirectly by Chevron Corporation and Phillips 66, and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. For more information about Chevron Phillips Chemical, visit www.cpchem.com. Also, follow us on Twitter: @chevronphillips.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:26aCEDAR FAIR L P : upgrades amusement parks with digital signage from Reflect, BrightSign
AQ
11:24aDUKE ENERGY : Foundation's 'Powerful Communities' program awards over $269,000 for nature grants in Indiana
PR
11:23aHEADLAM : Exercise of options & Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
11:23aZOO DIGITAL : Issue of Equity
PU
11:23aCUSTOMER RACING : Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup: Mercedes-AMG with successful Blancpain GT Series season finale at Barcelona
PU
11:23aKEYWORDS STUDIOS : ‘Amazing potential for live motion capture and rendering in the future' – Detroit Burns features in MCV magazine
PU
11:23aCOIMA RES SIIQ : Acquisition of two office properties in Milan
PU
11:23aOCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL : Awarded Major Contract to Support Decommissioning Program Offshore Canada
PU
11:23aLONDON FINANCE AND INVESTMENT : & Investment Group Plc - Unaudited Final Results
PR
11:23aNEUROSOFT S A : announces Mr. Houst resignation from the Board of Directors and Mr. Xarchakos appointment as the new BOD member – 30/09/2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SEARS HOLDINGS CORP : SEARS : Retailer Forever 21 to file for bankruptcy, close 178 U.S. stores
2ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF to Close French Nuclear Plant Early After Signing Compensa..
3STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV : SNH: STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. - Pepkor Europe Rebranded To ..
4NASDAQ : NASDAQ : Chinese companies rethink U.S. IPOs after Trump's delisting threat
5TG THERAPEUTICS INC : TG Therapeutics Announces Publication of Clinical Data from the Phase I/Ib Combination T..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group