Chevron Phillips Chemical Announces $100,000 Pledge to Aid Southeast Texas in Recovering from Tropical Storm Imelda

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP (Chevron Phillips Chemical) is pledging $100,000 to the United Way offices in the southeast Texas region to provide assistance for those residents recently impacted by the floods associated with Tropical Storm Imelda. This assistance is in addition to the company’s normal philanthropic donations and will be targeted specifically for flood relief via four United Way offices: the United Way of Greater Houston, the United Way of Mid & South Jefferson County, the United Way of Orange County, and the United Way of Greater Baytown & Chambers County.

“Thousands of local residents were impacted by the torrential downpours associated with Imelda, many of them in the communities where our employees live and where we operate plants vital to the local economy,” said Mark Lashier, president and CEO. “On behalf of our entire company, we are pleased to join with so many other great Houston companies to begin the process of rebuilding homes and lives.”

