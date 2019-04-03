Chevron Phillips Chemical to participate in Operation Clean Sweep Blue to enhance plastic pellet stewardship

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC today announced it is enhancing
its sustainability efforts to eliminate plastic pellet spills by
becoming a member of Operation Clean Sweep Blue (OCS Blue). This program
is administered jointly by the American Chemistry Council’s Plastics
division and the Plastics Industry Association. OCS Blue represents an
even more rigorous commitment to pellet loss reduction efforts than
Operation Clean Sweep, which the company has been a member of since its
inception in 2000.
In addition to joining OCS Blue, Chevron Phillips Chemical announced
today that it will begin reporting pellet spills that are currently only
provided to state regulatory agencies. The company will also report on
the success of recycling efforts related to the recovery of spilled
pellets. This information will be made available annually in the
company’s sustainability report. The 2018 sustainability report will be
the first report to provide such data and is expected to be published
and available on the company’s website later this year.
“Simply put, plastics should not end up in unintended places in our
environment. We are very proud of our track record and commitment to
sustainability programs. We are always seeking ways to improve our
results and joining Operation Clean Sweep Blue is yet another
significant step as our company and our industry work to eliminate
plastic waste from finding its way into unintended places,” said Jim
Becker, vice president of polymers and sustainability. “We are pleased
that the procedures and safeguards we have put into place at all
facilities are working effectively to minimize and eliminate pellet
spills and are confident that the numbers reported in our sustainability
report will confirm the success of these initiatives.”
In addition to participating in OCS and OCS Blue, Chevron Phillips
Chemical has long been engaged in industrywide efforts to establish
circular systems for plastic recycling and recovery through research,
technology, infrastructure and education.
Most recently, the company joined the Alliance
to End Plastic Waste as one of its founding members. The growing
group of more than 30 top global companies is one of the most
comprehensive business consortiums across the entire plastics and
consumer goods value chains. The Alliance has pledged more than $1
billion with a goal of investing $1.5 billion over five years to
eliminate unchecked plastic waste in the environment and especially the
oceans.
About Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC
Chevron Phillips
Chemical Company LLC is one of the world’s top producers of olefins and
polyolefins and a leading supplier of aromatics, alpha olefins,
styrenics, specialty chemicals, plastic piping and polymer resins. With
approximately 5,000 employees, the LLC and its affiliates own more than
$16 billion in assets, including 31 manufacturing and research
facilities in seven countries. Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC is
equally owned indirectly by Chevron Corporation and Phillips 66, and is
headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. For more information about
Chevron Phillips Chemical, visit www.cpchem.com.
