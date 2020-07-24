Chevron diversity ratio to improve as layoffs progress

July 24 (Reuters) - Oil major Chevron Corp expects
to reduce the dominance of white males in company management
during cost-cutting this year, upping the share of senior level
jobs held by women and ethnic minorities to 44% from 38% last
year, the company said in a statement.
Like most of its peers in an industry struggling with the
collapse of oil prices this year, Chevron is cutting spending,
consolidating business units, and has asked some managers to
reapply for their jobs.
Figures from the end of last year show that less than a
quarter of Chevron's U.S. executives and senior managers were
female, and only 22% were from ethnic minorities.
In an email sent to employees this week and seen by Reuters,
Chief Human Resources Officer Rhonda Morris said the company
selected 26% women for global roles in a second round of
appointments and, in the United States, 29% of candidates
selected were from ethnically diverse candidates.
A spokeswoman for the company confirmed the details and said
those selections were permanent and that the diversity ratio was
expected to remain at around 44% at the end of all appointment
rounds.
Long owned and run predominantly by white males, the oil
industry has drawn criticism along with other parts of corporate
America for failing to do enough to promote diversity.
Women and people from non-white ethnic backgrounds
represented 46% of the oil industry's workforce in 2019 and are
expected to fill 54% of total job opportunities through 2040, an
IHS Markit analysis for the American Petroleum Institute shows.
However, they remain a minority in senior management.
Chevron executives were among those at big corporations to
speak in support of the "black lives matter" campaign, which has
become a global movement against racial injustice following the
killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis.
(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick
Graham, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Anil D'Silva)