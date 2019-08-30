Log in
Chevron evacuates non-essential workers from Gulf of Mexico due to storm

08/30/2019 | 04:33pm EDT
Hurricane Dorian approaches the coast of Florida

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Chevron Corp began evacuating non-essential workers on Friday from the Petronius and Blind Faith platforms in the eastern Gulf of Mexico due to the threat from Hurricane Dorian, the company said.

None of Chevron's offshore production has been shut in due to Dorian, the company said.

Exxon Mobil Corp said it was closely monitoring Dorian, but its Gulf of Mexico operations were normal on Friday both on-shore and off-shore.

Other oil companies with operations in the U.S.-regulated north Gulf of Mexico did not reply to requests for comment about offshore operations.

Chevron said its Pascagoula, Mississippi refinery continues to monitor the storm.

Shell Oil Co, the U.S. arm of Royal Dutch Shell Plc, has not modified operations at its Norco and Convent, Louisiana, refineries, according to spokesman Ray Fisher.

Productions from offshore platforms accounts for 17 percent of U.S. crude oil production.

Dorian is forecast to strike the Atlantic coast of Florida by early next week as a major hurricane. Some computer models project Dorian may cross the Florida peninsula and enter the Gulf of Mexico.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Will Dunham)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHEVRON CORPORATION 0.17% 117.72 Delayed Quote.7.39%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 0.07% 68.48 Delayed Quote.-0.75%
LONDON BRENT OIL -3.32% 58.89 Delayed Quote.10.90%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL -0.36% 25.225 Delayed Quote.-1.33%
WTI -2.72% 55.01 Delayed Quote.22.42%
