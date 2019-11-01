Log in
Chevron profit falls as oil and gas prices weaken

11/01/2019 | 09:12am EDT
File photo of a Chevron gas station sign in Del Mar, California

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Chevron Corp reported a larger than expected 36% drop in third-quarter profit on Friday, hit by lower oil and gas prices despite an overall increase in its output.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $2.58 billion (£1.99 billion), or $1.36 per share, in the quarter, from $4.05 billion, or $2.11 per share a year earlier. Analysts had expected earnings of $1.45 cents per share.

Chevron's worldwide net oil equivalent production grew about 3% to 3.03 million barrels per day, but average sales prices fell both in the United States and internationally.

Production in the Permian Basin, the top U.S. shale field, rose 35% from the same period a year ago to 455,000 barrels of oil and gas daily, but its average U.S. liquids price was $47 per barrel, down from $62 a year ago.

"Lower crude oil and natural gas prices more than offset" production increases, Chevron Chief Executive Mike Wirth said in a statement.

Chevron shares were down 1% Friday morning in premarket trading.

Results mirrored weaker results at BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell, which indicated they might delay dividend increases or a buyback program due to low prices. Exxon earlier on Friday reported its profits fell by nearly half from a year ago.

(Reporting by Jennifer Hiller in Houston and Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Steve Orlofsky)

By Jennifer Hiller

Stocks treated in this article : London Brent Oil, Chevron Corporation, WTI
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHEVRON CORPORATION -0.19% 116.14 Delayed Quote.6.96%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.74% 60.26 Delayed Quote.13.78%
WTI 1.53% 54.89 Delayed Quote.22.14%
