Chevron pursues exploration deal in Iraq - WSJ

08/17/2020 | 02:09pm EDT
File photo of a Chevron gas station sign in Del Mar, California

Aug 17 (Reuters) - U.S. oil major Chevron Corp tentatively plans to sign a memorandum of understanding with Iraq to develop one of the country's large oil fields, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Chevron and the Iraqi government are discussing the potential execution of exploration work in Iraq's southern Nassiriya oilfield, which is estimated to hold about 4.4 billion barrels of crude, the report https://on.wsj.com/3iQ2IVK said.

The WSJ report said the preliminary deal, if consummated, could be announced later this week during a planned visit to Washington by Iraq's new prime minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

Chevron said it does not comment on market speculation or matters of a commercial nature.

(Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHEVRON CORPORATION 0.02% 90.3664 Delayed Quote.-25.03%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.67% 45.34 Delayed Quote.-31.76%
WTI 1.37% 42.885 Delayed Quote.-30.82%
