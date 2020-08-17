Chevron pursues exploration deal in Iraq - WSJ

Aug 17 (Reuters) - U.S. oil major Chevron Corp
tentatively plans to sign a memorandum of understanding with
Iraq to develop one of the country's large oil fields, the Wall
Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Monday, citing people familiar
with the matter.
Chevron and the Iraqi government are discussing the
potential execution of exploration work in Iraq's southern
Nassiriya oilfield, which is estimated to hold about 4.4 billion
barrels of crude, the report https://on.wsj.com/3iQ2IVK said.
The WSJ report said the preliminary deal, if consummated,
could be announced later this week during a planned visit to
Washington by Iraq's new prime minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.
Chevron said it does not comment on market speculation or
matters of a commercial nature.
(Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika
Syamnath)