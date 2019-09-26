Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Chevron says no arbitration for now over Thai energy dispute

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2019 | 10:26pm EDT

BANGKOK (Reuters) - U.S. energy major Chevron Corp has opted to continue negotiations with Thailand rather than seek arbitration to resolve a dispute over who should pay for removing offshore oil and gas platforms, the company told Reuters on Wednesday.

Thailand wants Chevron to pay the full decommissioning costs for infrastructure at the Erawan gas field, which it is due to hand over to Thai state oil firm PTT Exploration and Production Pcl in April 2022 when its concessions expire.

Those costs have been estimated by one local newspaper at up to $2.5 billion.

The dispute has implications for other international energy companies such as France's Total SA and Japan's Mitsui & Co, which also have stakes in offshore energy concessions in the Gulf of Thailand.

"We have agreed to temporarily suspend the arbitration process to allow more time for resolution discussions," a Chevron spokesman told Reuters.

He said the company had been "encouraged" by the Thai energy minister's efforts to come to an agreement, but added that arbitration was still a possibility "within weeks" if talks do not succeed.

A spokesman for Thailand's energy ministry on Wednesday said he could not comment on the talks with Chevron.

Minister of Energy Sontirat Sontijirawong said in July he wanted to resolve the dispute as a matter of urgency to avoid an arbitration process, but that the issue was complicated.

The dispute arose in 2016 when Thailand retroactively enforced a new energy ministry regulation requiring gas field operators to pay the costs of decommissioning all assets they have installed even if they no longer operate those assets.

Chevron argues that under the terms of its initial contracts from 1971, it is only liable for infrastructure that is no longer deemed usable before it hands over the field to another operator.

The new law would require Chevron to pay the future costs of decommissioning all the infrastructure it has installed at the Erawan field, including still usable assets it will transfer to PTTEP free of charge.

Chevron told Reuters in July that moving to an arbitration process provided for by the 1971 contracts was a possibility.

The company had objected to a June request by Thailand's energy ministry to pay the full decommissioning cost of all its assets in the Erawan field upfront.

Neither Chevron nor the ministry would disclose the amount of the requested payment when asked by Reuters. However, local newspaper Thansettakij has reported it as around 75 billion baht ($2.5 billion), citing industry sources.

RETROACTIVE LAW

Other operators in Thailand are watching the dispute closely in case it changes their future liabilities for assets in Thailand.

"Total will particularly be tracking the developments between Chevron and the government... since it will set a precedent that the government could apply to it," said Readul Islam, research analyst at Rystad Energy.

Chevron won the concessions to operate four blocks constituting the Erawan gas field, Thailand's second largest, from 1972 to 2012, after which the contracts were extended for 10 more years.

Chevron lost out to PTTEP, a unit of the state-owned PTT Pcl, in a bidding round for the new concession in December.

Foreign investors in Thailand in other industries were also concerned about what precedent the case might set for the sanctity of their contracts.

"It will snowball, as it's not just Chevron," said Kornkasiwat Kasemsri, director of the Energy and Resources Policy Research Center at Thailand's Rangsit University.

"What decision is made in this case could affect other cases to follow."

(Reporting by Patpicha Tanakasempipat. Editing by Kay Johnson, Simon Webb, Marguerita Choy and Jan Harvey)

By Patpicha Tanakasempipat
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHEVRON CORPORATION -2.71% 120.16 Delayed Quote.13.53%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.19% 62.22 Delayed Quote.15.11%
MITSUI & CO LTD 0.30% 1831.5 End-of-day quote.10.97%
MITSUI FUDOSAN CO LTD -0.33% 2694.5 End-of-day quote.12.04%
WTI -0.21% 56.15 Delayed Quote.25.11%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:25pAsian shares drop to three-week low, U.S. politics adds to gloom
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:12pMotorbike ride-sharing a panacea for Dhaka traffic chaos
RE
10:58pCITY AND COUNTY OF BROOMFIELD : Soil Gas Testing Program
PU
10:58pPARTNERSHIP FOR A NEW AMERICAN ECONOMY : New American Economy Statement on Refugee Admissions Cuts
PU
10:35pSlower Sales, Lower Producer Prices Weigh on China's Industrial Profits
DJ
10:28pChina's August industrial profits fall as headwinds hit firms
RE
10:26pChevron says no arbitration for now over Thai energy dispute
RE
10:25pGM reverses, will pay for striking union workers' health insurance; major issues remain
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Vale announces pricing of cash tender offers
2ROLLS-ROYCE : ROLLS ROYCE : Westinghouse to buy Rolls-Royce's North American Civil Nuclear unit
3CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. : CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : Market Announcement - 09.26.19 - TL..
4INTERNET SECTOR CONTRIBUTES $2.1 TRILLION TO U.S. ECONOMY: industry group
5NATURAL GAS : Erdogan says Turkey will continue oil, natural gas trade with Iran - NTV

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group