Chewy Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) (“Chewy”), a trusted online destination for pets and pet parents, today announced it will report fiscal second quarter 2019 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results at 5:00 pm ET.

Chewy Fiscal Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Tuesday, September 17, 2019

Time: 5:00 pm ET

Conference ID: 5198004

Live Call: (866) 393-4306 (US/Canada Toll-Free) or (734) 385-2616 (International)

Replay: (855) 859-2056 (US/Canada Toll-Free) or (404) 537-3406 (International)

(The replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 pm ET on September 24, 2019)

Webcast: https://investor.chewy.com

About Chewy

Our mission is to be the most trusted and convenient online destination for pet parents everywhere. We believe that we are the preeminent online source for pet products, supplies and prescriptions as a result of our broad selection of high-quality products, which we offer at competitive prices and deliver with an exceptional level of care and a personal touch. We continually develop innovative ways for our customers to engage with us, and partner with more than 1,600 of the best and most trusted brands in the pet industry to bring a high-bar, customer-centric experience to our customers.

