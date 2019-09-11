Chewy : Appoints Two New Members to its Board of Directors

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY), a trusted online destination for pets and pet parents, announced today the appointment of Brian McAndrews and David Leland to the company’s board of directors. McAndrews and Leland bring deep expertise to the board’s existing nine members including extensive leadership in the retail, e-commerce and financial sectors.

Brian McAndrews is a board member and advisor to several category leaders, including his current roles as chairman for GrubHub, Amplero, PicMonkey, and United Way of King County. In addition, he serves as presiding director for The New York Times Company and as a board member for Teladoc, Frontdoor, Inc. and The Wine Group. Previously, McAndrews was the CEO, president, and chairman at Pandora following his role as managing director at Madrona Venture Group.

David Leland serves as a managing director and head of capital markets at BC Partners, a private equity firm operating in the U.S. and Europe. Prior to BC Partners, he spent 18 years at Citigroup, most recently in the Capital Markets Originations Group with a focus on leveraged finance, where he was a managing director for more than six years.

