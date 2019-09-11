Log in
Chewy : Appoints Two New Members to its Board of Directors

09/11/2019 | 08:02am EDT

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY), a trusted online destination for pets and pet parents, announced today the appointment of Brian McAndrews and David Leland to the company’s board of directors. McAndrews and Leland bring deep expertise to the board’s existing nine members including extensive leadership in the retail, e-commerce and financial sectors.

Brian McAndrews is a board member and advisor to several category leaders, including his current roles as chairman for GrubHub, Amplero, PicMonkey, and United Way of King County. In addition, he serves as presiding director for The New York Times Company and as a board member for Teladoc, Frontdoor, Inc. and The Wine Group. Previously, McAndrews was the CEO, president, and chairman at Pandora following his role as managing director at Madrona Venture Group.

David Leland serves as a managing director and head of capital markets at BC Partners, a private equity firm operating in the U.S. and Europe. Prior to BC Partners, he spent 18 years at Citigroup, most recently in the Capital Markets Originations Group with a focus on leveraged finance, where he was a managing director for more than six years.

About Chewy

Our mission is to be the most trusted and convenient online destination for pet parents everywhere. We believe that we are the preeminent online source for pet products, supplies and prescriptions as a result of our broad selection of high-quality products, which we offer at competitive prices and deliver with an exceptional level of care and a personal touch. We continually develop innovative ways for our customers to engage with us and partner with more than 1,700 of the best and most trusted brands in the pet industry to bring a high-bar, customer-centric experience to our customers.


© Business Wire 2019
