Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Chewy : Partners with GreaterGood.org to Provide Essentials to Animal Shelters and Rescues

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/26/2020 | 09:03am EDT

Chewy Donates Over $1.7 Million to Help Care for Pets Across the Country

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) (“Chewy”), a trusted online destination for pets and pet parents, announced it is working alongside GreaterGood.org and other non-profit partners to donate more than $1.7 million in pet food, healthcare supplies, and other products to animal welfare organizations most severely affected by the regional economic impact of coronavirus.

“As GreaterGood.org works to support animal shelters and rescues nationwide during the rapidly evolving COVID-19 outbreak, Chewy’s support has been critical," Said Liz Baker, CEO at GreaterGood.org. "The unprecedented sheltering crisis that has resulted from the pandemic leaves many animal welfare organizations without basic supplies, and pet food is in especially in high demand. Chewy’s donations make it possible for many shelters to continue to save pets’ lives through this difficult time.”

“Chewy is committed to helping shelters and rescues, who provide a valuable and essential service to the health and well-being of animals in communities across the country, during this unprecedented time. We remain dedicated to our partners operating on the frontlines of the current situation and will continue to look for ways to donate more. By partnering with GreaterGood.org, we are able to direct resources to pets in highly impacted regions who need it most,” said Sumit Singh, CEO at Chewy.

Over the last 30 days, Chewy and its network of non-profit distribution, shelter, and rescue partners, have focused efforts on regions most immediately impacted by the economic and social effects of coronavirus, including California, Washington, New York, and others. Chewy will continue directing ongoing food and product donations through the month of April, and beyond, with the assistance of GreaterGood.org, a national nonprofit dedicated to protecting people, pets, and the planet.

About Chewy

Our mission is to be the most trusted and convenient online destination for pet parents everywhere. We believe that we are the preeminent online source for pet products, supplies and prescriptions as a result of our broad selection of high-quality products, which we offer at competitive prices and deliver with an exceptional level of care and a personal touch. We continually develop innovative ways for our customers to engage with us, and partner with more than 2,000 of the best and most trusted brands in the pet industry, to bring a high-bar, customer-centric experience to our customers.

About GreaterGood.org

GreaterGood.org is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that works to improve the health and well-being of people, pets, and the planet. Over the last 12 years, GreaterGood.org has given over $250 million in cash and in-kind grants to over 3,000 charitable partners worldwide. To learn more, visit GreaterGood.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

 


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:24aBANCORP : Ranked in Equal Opportunity Magazine's Top Employer List
BU
09:23aCentral banks
PU
09:23aLockdown will impact on the collection and publication of official statistics
PU
09:23aJXTG : Notice of Revisions to Consolidated Results Forecasts for Fiscal Year 2019 (From April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)
PU
09:23aEXTENSION OFFERINGS FOR CUSTOMERS : Facilitating Innovation in a Hybrid IT Environment
PU
09:23aLOPE ALERT : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Grand Canyon Education, Inc.
BU
09:23aROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against AnaptysBio, Inc. – ANAB
BU
09:23aArvelle Announces European Medicines Agency Acceptance of the Marketing Authorization Application for Cenobamate
GL
09:21aPOWTOON : Rolls Out New Tools to Assist in Remote Work and Education
PR
09:21aHong Kong Science Park Virtual Career Expo Attracting 15,000 Visitations from Worldwide I&T Talent for 1,100+ Jobs Available
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. Senate approves big rescue for struggling aviation sector
2SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED : SINGAPORE AIRLINES : halts trading pending announcement
3ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN AMRO records incidental net loss of USD 200 million
4IPSEN : IPSEN : Provides Update on Palovarotene Clinical Programs
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group