Chewy : Partners with GreaterGood.org to Provide Essentials to Animal Shelters and Rescues

Chewy Donates Over $1.7 Million to Help Care for Pets Across the Country

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) (“Chewy”), a trusted online destination for pets and pet parents, announced it is working alongside GreaterGood.org and other non-profit partners to donate more than $1.7 million in pet food, healthcare supplies, and other products to animal welfare organizations most severely affected by the regional economic impact of coronavirus.

“As GreaterGood.org works to support animal shelters and rescues nationwide during the rapidly evolving COVID-19 outbreak, Chewy’s support has been critical," Said Liz Baker, CEO at GreaterGood.org. "The unprecedented sheltering crisis that has resulted from the pandemic leaves many animal welfare organizations without basic supplies, and pet food is in especially in high demand. Chewy’s donations make it possible for many shelters to continue to save pets’ lives through this difficult time.”

“Chewy is committed to helping shelters and rescues, who provide a valuable and essential service to the health and well-being of animals in communities across the country, during this unprecedented time. We remain dedicated to our partners operating on the frontlines of the current situation and will continue to look for ways to donate more. By partnering with GreaterGood.org, we are able to direct resources to pets in highly impacted regions who need it most,” said Sumit Singh, CEO at Chewy.

Over the last 30 days, Chewy and its network of non-profit distribution, shelter, and rescue partners, have focused efforts on regions most immediately impacted by the economic and social effects of coronavirus, including California, Washington, New York, and others. Chewy will continue directing ongoing food and product donations through the month of April, and beyond, with the assistance of GreaterGood.org, a national nonprofit dedicated to protecting people, pets, and the planet.

About Chewy

Our mission is to be the most trusted and convenient online destination for pet parents everywhere. We believe that we are the preeminent online source for pet products, supplies and prescriptions as a result of our broad selection of high-quality products, which we offer at competitive prices and deliver with an exceptional level of care and a personal touch. We continually develop innovative ways for our customers to engage with us, and partner with more than 2,000 of the best and most trusted brands in the pet industry, to bring a high-bar, customer-centric experience to our customers.

About GreaterGood.org

GreaterGood.org is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that works to improve the health and well-being of people, pets, and the planet. Over the last 12 years, GreaterGood.org has given over $250 million in cash and in-kind grants to over 3,000 charitable partners worldwide. To learn more, visit GreaterGood.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

