Chi Ho Development : Announcements and Notices - NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

01/03/2019 | 05:34am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Chi Ho Development Holdings Limited 潪㵆發展控股有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8423)

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Chi Ho Development Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on 12 February 2019 (Tuesday) for the purpose of, among other matters, considering and approving the unaudited third quarterly results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the nine months ended 31 December 2018 and considering the payment of a dividend, if any.

By order of the Board

Chi Ho Development Holdings Limited

Leung Ka Ho, Raymond

Chairman of the Board and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 3 January 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Leung Ka Ho, Raymond and Mr. Ho Chi Kwan; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Leung Hung Kwong, Derrick, Mr. Moy Yee Wo, Matthew and Mr. Yau Sze Yeung.

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the GEM Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the GEM website atwww.hkgem.comon the "Latest Company Announcements"

page for at least 7 days from the date of its posting and on the website of the Company atwww.chdev.com.hk.

Disclaimer

Chi Ho Development Holdings Ltd. published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 10:33:02 UTC
