Chi Ho Development : Announcements and Notices - NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

Chi Ho Development Holdings Limited

潪㵆發展控股有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8423)

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Chi Ho Development Holdings Limited (the "Company")

hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on 8 November 2019 (Friday) for the purpose of, among other matters, considering and approving the unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 September 2019 and considering the payment of a dividend, if any.

By order of the Board

Chi Ho Development Holdings Limited

Leung Ka Ho, Raymond

Chairman of the Board and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 2 October 2019

