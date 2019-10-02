Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Chi Ho Development : Announcements and Notices - NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 05:24am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Chi Ho Development Holdings Limited

潪㵆發展控股有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8423)

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Chi Ho Development Holdings Limited (the "Company")

hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on 8 November 2019 (Friday) for the purpose of, among other matters, considering and approving the unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 September 2019 and considering the payment of a dividend, if any.

By order of the Board

Chi Ho Development Holdings Limited

Leung Ka Ho, Raymond

Chairman of the Board and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 2 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Leung Ka Ho, Raymond and Mr. Ho Chi Kwan; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Leung Hung Kwong, Derrick, Mr. Moy Yee Wo, Matthew and Mr. Yau Sze Yeung.

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the GEM Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the GEM website at www.hkgem.com on the "Latest Company Announcements" page for at least 7 days from the date of its posting and on the website of the Company at www.chdev.com.hk.

Disclaimer

Chi Ho Development Holdings Ltd. published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 09:23:26 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:06aCASSAVA SMARTECH ZIMBABWE : EcoCash Approaches High Court
AQ
06:05aPANTHEON RESOURCES : Appointment of Non-Executive Director #
PU
06:05aANCOM BHD : Immediate Announcement on Shares Buy Back
PU
06:05aLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Finland Acquires Hög Agency
PU
06:05aSHOUGANG CONCORD GRAND : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 30 September 2019 (180KB, PDF)
PU
06:05aMANULIFE US REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Trustee-Manager/ Responsible Person - Disclosure Of Interest - Trustee-Manager / Responsible Person
PU
06:05aXAI OCTAGON FLOATING RATE & ALTERNATIVE INCOME TERM TRUST : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:05aANVIA HOLDINGS CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:05aSUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:05aATMOS ENERGY CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VISA, MASTERCARD RECONSIDER BACKING FACEBOOK'S LIBRA: WSJ
2ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Huawei phones lose access to install Google's apps - Bloomberg
3SOFTBANK CORP : SOFTBANK : Fitch downgrades WeWork after aborted IPO leaves financing hole
4WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
5Surprise drop in U.S. crude stocks lifts oil prices

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group