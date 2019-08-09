Chi Ho Development : Announcements and Notices - POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 9 AUGUST 2019

The Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Chi Ho Development Holdings Limited

潪 㵆 發 展 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8423)

POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 9 AUGUST 2019

Poll Results of Annual General Meeting (the ''AGM'')

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of Chi Ho Development Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') is pleased to announce that the AGM was held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, 9 August 2019 at 7/F, Nexxus Building, 77 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong and the proposed resolutions set out in the notice of the AGM dated 25 June 2019 was duly passed by way of poll as ordinary resolutions at the AGM.

As at the date of the AGM, there were 800,000,000 shares of the Company in issue, and no shareholders was required to abstain from voting on the resolutions proposed at the AGM, and there was no shares entitling the holders to attend and vote only against the resolutions proposed at the AGM.

No shareholder was required under the GEM Listing Rules to abstain from voting on the resolutions at the AGM. None of the shareholders has stated their intention in the circular to vote against or to abstain from voting on any of the resolutions at the AGM.

Accordingly, a total of 800,000,000 shares was the total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against the resolutions proposed at the AGM. The shareholders of the Company and authorised proxies holding an aggregate of 533,000,300 shares carrying voting rights voted at the AGM.