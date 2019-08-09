|
Chi Ho Development : Announcements and Notices - POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 9 AUGUST 2019
08/09/2019 | 12:07pm EDT
Chi Ho Development Holdings Limited
潪 㵆 發 展 控 股 有 限 公 司
(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 8423)
POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
HELD ON 9 AUGUST 2019
Poll Results of Annual General Meeting (the ''AGM'')
The board of directors (the ''Board'') of Chi Ho Development Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') is pleased to announce that the AGM was held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, 9 August 2019 at 7/F, Nexxus Building, 77 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong and the proposed resolutions set out in the notice of the AGM dated 25 June 2019 was duly passed by way of poll as ordinary resolutions at the AGM.
As at the date of the AGM, there were 800,000,000 shares of the Company in issue, and no shareholders was required to abstain from voting on the resolutions proposed at the AGM, and there was no shares entitling the holders to attend and vote only against the resolutions proposed at the AGM.
No shareholder was required under the GEM Listing Rules to abstain from voting on the resolutions at the AGM. None of the shareholders has stated their intention in the circular to vote against or to abstain from voting on any of the resolutions at the AGM.
Accordingly, a total of 800,000,000 shares was the total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against the resolutions proposed at the AGM. The shareholders of the Company and authorised proxies holding an aggregate of 533,000,300 shares carrying voting rights voted at the AGM.
The poll results are as follows:
|
|
|
Number of votes cast
|
|
As Ordinary Resolutions
|
(percentage of total number of
|
|
votes cast, %)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For
|
Against
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
To receive and approve the audited consolidated
|
533,000,300
|
0
|
|
financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries
|
100%
|
0%
|
|
and the reports of the directors (the ''Directors'') and
|
|
|
|
the auditors (the ''Auditors'') of the Company for the
|
|
|
|
year ended 31 March 2019.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2A.
|
To re-elect Mr. Leung Ka Ho, Raymond as an executive
|
533,000,300
|
0
|
|
Director of the Company.
|
100%
|
0%
|
|
|
|
|
2B.
|
To re-elect Mr. Ho Chi Kwan as an executive Director
|
533,000,300
|
0
|
|
of the Company.
|
100%
|
0%
|
|
|
|
|
2C.
|
To re-elect Mr. Moy Yee Mo, Matthew as an
|
533,000,300
|
0
|
|
independent non-executive director of the Company (the
|
100%
|
0%
|
|
''INED'').
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
To authorise the Board of the Company to fix the
|
533,000,300
|
0
|
|
directors' remuneration for the year ending 31 March
|
100%
|
0%
|
|
2020.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.
|
To consider the re-appointment of Deloitte Touche
|
533,000,300
|
0
|
|
Tohmatsu as the Auditors and to authorise the Board to
|
100%
|
0%
|
|
fix the remuneration of the Auditors for the year ending
|
|
|
|
31 March 2020.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.
|
To grant a general mandate to the directors to issue,
|
533,000,300
|
0
|
|
allot and deal with the unissued shares of the Company
|
100%
|
0%
|
|
not exceeding 20% of the aggregate nominal amount of
|
|
|
|
the issued share capital of the Company.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.
|
To grant a general mandate to the directors to
|
533,000,300
|
0
|
|
repurchase shares of the Company not exceeding 10%
|
100%
|
0%
|
|
of the aggregate nominal amount of the issued share
|
|
|
|
capital of the Company.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.
|
To extend the general mandate granted to the directors
|
533,000,300
|
0
|
|
to issue, allot and deal with the unissued shares of the
|
100%
|
0%
|
|
Company by adding thereto the number of shares to be
|
|
|
|
repurchased by the Company.
|
|
|
|
|
|
As more than 50% of the total valid voting rights held by attending shareholders and authorised proxies were cast in favour of the resolutions, the proposed resolutions were duly passed by way of poll as ordinary resolutions.
According to the requirements of The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Growth Enterprise Market of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''GEM Listing Rules''), Tricor Investor Services Limited, the Company's share registrar, acted as the scrutineer in respect of vote-taking at the AGM.
By order of the Board
Chi Ho Development Holdings Limited
Leung Ka Ho, Raymond
Chairman
Hong Kong, 9 August 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Leung Ka Ho, Raymond and Mr. Ho Chi Kwan; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Leung Hung Kwong, Derrick, Mr. Moy Yee Wo, Matthew and Mr. Yau Sze Yeung.
This announcement, for which the directors of the Company collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the GEM Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The directors of the Company, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that, to the best of their knowledge and belief: (1) the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive; and (2) there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.
This announcement will remain on the ''Latest Company Announcement'' page of the GEM website (www.hkgem.com) for at least seven days from the date of its posting and on the Company's website at (www.chdev.com.hk).
|
|