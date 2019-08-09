|
Chi Ho Development : Financial Statements/ESG Information - FIRST QUARTERLY REPORT 2019
08/09/2019 | 12:01pm EDT
Chi Ho Development Holdings Limited
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
Stock Code: 8423
FIRST QUARTERLY REPORT 2019
FIRST QUARTERLY RESULTS (UNAUDITED)
The board of Directors (the "Board") is pleased to announce the unaudited condensed consolidated results of the Group for the three months ended 30 June 2019, together with the comparative unaudited figures for the corresponding period in 2018, as follows:
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT AND LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
30 June
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
|
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
|
Notes
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Revenue
|
3
|
92,404
|
73,216
|
Cost of sales
|
|
(83,725)
|
(66,248)
|
Gross profit
|
|
8,679
|
6,968
|
|
Other income
|
|
32
|
18
|
|
Other expenses
|
|
(448)
|
-
|
Administrative expenses
|
|
(3,673)
|
(2,933)
|
Finance costs
|
|
(545)
|
(382)
|
Profit before taxation
|
|
4,045
|
3,671
|
|
Income tax expense
|
4
|
(730)
|
(582)
|
Profit and total comprehensive
|
|
|
|
|
income for the period
|
|
3,315
|
3,089
|
|
Earnings per share
|
|
|
|
|
- Basic (HK cents)
|
6
|
0.41
|
0.39
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (UNAUDITED)
For the three months ended 30 June 2019
|
|
Share
|
Share
|
Other
|
Retained
|
|
|
|
capital
|
premium
|
reserve
|
profits
|
Total
|
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At 1 April 2019 (audited)
|
8,000
|
41,777
|
2,200
|
40,568
|
92,545
|
Profit and total comprehensive
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
income for the period
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3,315
|
3,315
|
At 30 June 2019 (unaudited)
|
8,000
|
41,777
|
2,200
|
43,883
|
95,860
|
|
At 1 April 2018 (audited)
|
8,000
|
41,777
|
2,200
|
35,566
|
87,543
|
|
Profit and total comprehensive
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
income for the period
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3,089
|
3,089
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At 30 June 2018 (unaudited)
|
8,000
|
41,777
|
2,200
|
38,655
|
90,632
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
-
CORPORATE INFORMATION
The Company was incorporated in the Cayman Islands as an exempted company with limited liability on 18 October 2016 under the Companies Law, Cap. 22 (Law 3 of 1961, as consolidated and revised) of the Cayman Islands and its shares have been listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") since 13 March 2017 (the "Listing"). The ultimate and immediate holding companies are two companies namely, Sharp Talent Holdings Limited ("Sharp Talent") and Diamondfield Holdings Limited ("Diamondfield"), which are owned by Mr. Leung Ka Ho, Raymond and Mr. Ho Chi Kwan who are parties acting in concert, respectively. The address of the registered office and principal place of business of the Company are at PO Box 1350, Clifton House, 75 Fort Street, Grand Cayman, KY1-1108, Cayman Islands and Unit B1, 8/F, Yip Fung Industrial Building, 28-36 Kwai Fung Crescent, Kwai Chung, New Territories, Hong Kong, respectively.
The Company acts as an investment holding company. The Company's subsidiaries are principally engaged in provision of building renovation and construction services.
The unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements are presented in Hong Kong dollar ("HK$") which is the same as the functional currency of the Company.
-
BASIS OF PREPARATION
The unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements of the Group for the three months ended 30 June 2019 have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in Hong Kong and comply with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs") issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (the "HKICPA") and the applicable disclosure requirements of the GEM Listing Rules.
The accounting policies and methods of computation used in the preparation of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements are consistent with those used in the annual financial statements of the Group for the year ended 31 March 2019.
In current period, HKICPA has issued a number of new and revised HKFRSs and interpretations that are first effective or available for early adoption for the current accounting period of the Company. There have been no significant changes to the accounting policies applied in these financial statements for the period presented as a result of these developments.
The unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention.
The preparation of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements in conformity with the HKFRSs requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates. It also requires the management to exercise their judgements in the process of applying the Group's accounting policies.
The unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements have not been audited by the Company's auditor, but have been reviewed by the Company's audit committee.
|
|