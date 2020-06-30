Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Chicago-Area Business Activity Retrieves From Lows in June, MNI Indicators Says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/30/2020 | 10:24am EDT

By Xavier Fontdegloria

Business activity in the Chicago area improved slightly in June as the region continued to reopen, data from MNI Indicators showed Tuesday.

The Chicago Business Barometer stood at 36.6 in June, up from May's 32.3, which posted the lowest level in almost four decades.

Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had expected the barometer to be at a higher level of 45.0.

The barometer is compiled every month after surveying purchasing and supply management professionals in the Chicago area, which are polled to assess business conditions for their respective companies.

Despite registering the first improvement in the last three months, the barometer shows that economic activity in the region is still declining compared with the previous month, as an index reading above 50 indicates expansion and below 50 it signals contraction.

In February, before the pandemic hit the U.S., the barometer stood at 49.0.

Among the main indicators of the barometer, production and new orders saw the largest monthly gains, while supplier deliveries and employment faltered, MNI Indicators said.

The production subindex saw the biggest jump in June, rising by 10.1 points. "Demand strengthened by 33.8% in June, while the quarterly figure fell to the lowest level in 40 years," the report said.

Order backlogs gained five points in June, reaching a two-month high. Inventories dropped by 24.7% in June after rising above 50 in May for the first time in 10 months, MNI Indicators said. The employment subindex remained in negative territory for 12th consecutive month.

Across the second quarter, overall business sentiment in the region slipped 11.8 points to 34.8, hitting the lowest level since the first quarter of 2009. In the same period, the production index dropped to a series low.

To the question if respondents plan changes on their workforce, 55.8% of the companies polled said they plan a hiring freeze, while 23.3% expect to lay off employees. Only 18.6% among the polled projected expanding their workforce.

Write to Xavier Fontdegloria at xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:29aThe restriction on opening airlines from Estonia will be extended until July 14
PU
10:29aNCBA Applauds Introduction Of DIRECT Act
PU
10:29aU S HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES COMMITTEE ON BUD : Chairs Yarmuth, Lowey, and Maloney Press OMB and Agencies to Comply with GAO Inquiries into WHO Funding
PU
10:28aU.S. sanctions likely to have impact on Huawei as a provider, British minister says
RE
10:24aDNB DE NEDERLANDSCHE BANK : e-Line DNB will be shut down
PU
10:24aChicago-Area Business Activity Retrieves From Lows in June, MNI Indicators Says
DJ
10:21aC$ pares monthly gain as data shows record economic contraction
RE
10:16aECB sees slow post-virus recovery, will adjust PEPP aid to situation - Schnabel
RE
10:14aU.S. consumer confidence beats expectations in June
RE
10:12aCanada GDP Plunged 11.6% in April
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : North America seeks buyer, distances itself from German company
2MORSES CLUB PLC : MORSES CLUB : UK markets watchdog lifts restrictions on Wirecard
3Shell to cut asset values by up to $22 billion after coronavirus hit
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : Reddit bans 'The_Donald' forum amid broad social media crackdown
5EXCLUSIVE: Germany missed chances to put Wirecard on watchlist - source

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group