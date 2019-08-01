Chicago Booth Executive Education adds more global flexibility to Advanced Management Program

The University of Chicago Booth School of Business Executive Education is adding more flexibility to one of its most popular programs for senior executives, giving top business leaders the option to complete an elective in Chicago and in Asia.

Starting with the October 2019 cohort, Chicago Booth will offer senior executives enrolled in the Advanced Management Program the flexibility to choose to attend two of the many two-day-long programs at Booth’s Hong Kong campus in order to fulfill one elective requirement. This addition allows executives to complete the program around the globe with more personalization.

Chicago Booth’s Advanced Management Program is the only top-tier business school program to offer electives as part of the overall curriculum. This flexible, individualized course of study includes three week-long core sessions and three elective sessions, allowing executives to choose classes that fit their experiences and professional interests.

At the recently opened Booth Hong Kong campus—named The Hong Kong Jockey Club University of Chicago Academic Complex | University of Chicago Francis and Rose Yuen Center – the two-day-long elective programs include Leading High-Performance Organizations; Negotiations: Strategies and Processes for Impactful Outcomes; Strategic Thinking; and coming in spring 2020, Fintech Foundations. In Chicago, executives will continue to be able to choose from more than 50 classes held throughout the year to complete the elective requirements.

“At Booth, we understand that flexibility in scheduling is critical for senior executives. We are constantly adapting to the demands of a global business climate with executive education programs that fit the realities of a fast-paced and demanding world,” says Harry Davis, Roger l. and Rachel M. Goetz Distinguished Service Professor of Creative Management and Advanced Management Program Faculty Director.

Booth Executive Education offers world-class education across finance, leadership, strategy, marketing, and comprehensive management, and designs custom programs tailored to meet an organization’s unique challenges. Programs are taught by the same faculty who teach in Booth’s Full-Time MBA degree program. The Booth alumni network represents over 27,000 executives across 130 countries.

About The University of Chicago Booth School of Business

The University of Chicago Booth School of Business is the second-oldest business school in the United States and the first to teach executives. As an intellectual destination, Chicago Booth draws scholars and students from around the world to its campuses in Chicago (Hyde Park, downtown Chicago), London and Hong Kong. Booth consistently ranks among the top business schools in the world, and its graduates include dozens of notable business leaders across the U.S. and worldwide. Nine faculty members have been named Nobel Prize winners, three of whom currently teach at Booth.

