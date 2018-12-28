Chicago Business Barometer Falls in December, Exceeds Expectations

By Aisha Al-Muslim



The Chicago Business Barometer fell in December but ended the year on a "strong note" despite a fall in demand.

The barometer fell to 65.4 this month, down from 66.4 in November. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal were expecting a reading of 60.

When the barometer is above 50, it means there is expansion. The reading takes into account five different components: new orders, order backlogs, production, supplier deliveries indicators and employment.

The prices paid indicator was down for the fifth consecutive month. New orders in November translated into higher output this month with production rising to an 11-month high. Order Backlogs rose for a second straight month, continuing to reverse October's fall. The indicator for supplier deliveries fell to its lowest level in a year, MNI Indicators said in a news release.

Firms continued to increase inventory levels in December due to preparation for new product releases and in response to increased orders. Inflationary pressures on firms continued to ease in December, with steel and wood reportedly less costly. However, multiple firms continued to report tariffs keeping prices higher, MNI Indicators said.

MNI Indicators said 46.8% of those surveyed indicated they believed their business would expand next year by a rate below 5% or by a rate from 5% to 10%, while just 6.4% saw growth coming in above 10%.

About 51.1% of firms said they would spend less than 5% of their budget on maintaining or improving workforce productivity, while 35.6% said they would spend anywhere from 5% to 10%. The remaining 13.3% said they would allocate more than 10%.

"Encouragingly, inflationary pressures subsided for a fifth consecutive month and should this continue, it will ease the burden on firms' productive capacities," MNI Indicators economist Jai Lakhani said in prepared remarks. "Still, concerns over tariffs continue to linger in the background and stir uncertainty,"

The Chicago report is unique because it includes firms from the bigger and better-faring service sector and isn't conducted by a Federal Reserve Bank. The index is known to be volatile, in part because it is influenced by swings in orders for Chicago-based Boeing Co.

