Chicago Business Barometer Fell Further in July

By Michael Tobin

The Chicago Business Barometer fell in July, continuing a decline from June and marking the second reading below 50 in the last 30 months.

The barometer, which is also known as the Chicago Purchasing Manager Index, fell 5.3 points to 44.4. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected a reading of 50.5.

Barometer readings over 50 indicate economic expansion while readings below 50 indicate economic contraction. The reading is calculated from respondents rating if new orders, order backlogs, production, supplier deliveries indicators and employment increased, decreased or stayed the same during the month.

The report said that weak readings from the second quarter continued into the new quarter and that this is the weakest third quarter start since 2009.

Four of the five indicators fell below 50, with only the supplier deliveries indicating economic expansion, according to the report. The production indicator fell 22% and reached a 10-year-low, the report said.

"Sentiment faded further with firms facing weakness across the board. Global risks, trade tensions, slowdown in demand and sombre growth expectations, all jeopardize business conditions. Firms are not panicking yet, but the latest report isn't adding to the cheer," MNI Senior Economic Shaily Mittal said in prepared remarks.

The report said that order backlogs stayed below 50 for the third month in a row, despite slight improvements in June, and that the employment indicator contracted for the first time since October 2017. The report said that the employment index is at the lowest level since October 2009.

The Barometer also asked businesses about their views on the growth of the U.S. economy during the second half of the year. According to the survey, 40% of businesses expected slower growth, 46% didn't expect the growth to change and the remaining 14% expected increased growth in the second half.

Write to Michael Tobin at michael.tobin@wsj.com