Chicago Business Barometer Increases Eight Points

02/28/2019 | 10:36am EST

By Allison Prang

The MNI Chicago Business Barometer rose to its highest point in a little over a year and showed activity kept expanding in February.

The barometer had a February reading of 64.7, up eight points. MNI Indicators said it was the highest reading since December of 2017.

Production, order backlogs, employment, new orders and supper deliveries indicators are all factored into the composite diffusion indicator. New orders increased by 15.2 points, production rose 8.5 points and order backlogs rose 5.6 points, MNI Indicators said. The employment indicator increased and the supplier delivery times indicator fell.

Readings under 50 indicate contraction and readings higher than 50 indicate expansion, MNI Indicators said.

MNI Indicators said 42.6% of firms said that an agreement not being reached on trade had hurt them.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

