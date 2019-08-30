Log in
Chicago Business Barometer Rises in August

08/30/2019 | 10:35am EDT

By Patrick Thomas

The Chicago Business Barometer increased in the month of August, rebounding from a July decline.

The barometer, which also is known as the Chicago Purchasing Manager Index, rose six points to 50.4. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected a reading of 47.5.

Barometer readings over 50 indicate economic expansion while readings below 50 indicate economic contraction. The reading is calculated from respondents rating if new orders, order backlogs, production, supplier deliveries indicators and employment increased, decreased or stayed the same during the month.

The report said two of the business activity components saw a monthly decline, as supplier deliveries fell to 50.3 from July's 55.6 reading. Order backlogs recovered to 51.3 in August from 43.5 in July after three straight months below 50, the report said.

"The survey still suggests a softer overall tone in business activity despite the August pick-up in sentiment," the report said.

The Barometer also asked businesses about their investment plans for the remainder of 2019. According to the survey, 63% of businesses intend to leave their current plans unchanged, with firms noting global uncertainties as their main concern. The report said 27% plan to boost investment while 10% intend to cut theirs.

Write to Patrick Thomas at patrick.thomas@wsj.com

