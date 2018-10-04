Log in
Chicago Children's Advocacy Center Introduces A Night of Heroes

10/04/2018 | 02:34pm CEST

CHICAGO, Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Children's Advocacy Center (ChicagoCAC) is pleased to announce its new fall fundraiser, A Night of Heroes: Protecting Children. Battling Abuse. Restoring Lives. The event will be held at The Montgomery Club on Wednesday, Oct. 10 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Proceeds from the event will support ChicagoCAC's work to restore the lives of children and families impacted by sexual abuse and help them seek the justice they deserve.

John C. Robak, President of Greeley and Hansen, and Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson are Host Committee Chairs of the Chicago Children’s Advocacy Center’s October 10th fundraising event to prevent child abuse in Chicago.

Led by Event Chair Gregg Elstien (Chair of ChicagoCAC's Advisory Board and SVP of Alper Services) and Superhero Host Committee Chairs, John C. Robak (President of Greeley and Hansen and Chair of the Chicago Police Foundation) and Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson, the event is expected to draw more than 300 business, civic and community leaders along with friends and supporters of ChicagoCAC.

"The sensitive and compassionate work Chicago Children's Advocacy Center does to help reduce the trauma of children in our community who have been victims of abuse is critical to the healing process, and it's an honor for me to support their efforts. They give a voice to the voiceless and provide a safe haven, treatment and hope for these children. Please join me, along with Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson, on October 10 to support ChicagoCAC in its vital work to protect children and prevent abuse," said John C. Robak.

A Night of Heroes will honor and recognize incredible people in Chicago who stand up to protect our city's children. The evening will feature a lively reception with open bar, culinary stations by Gibsons, music by DJ Madrid, a photo booth, a super raffle, a silent auction and a brief program. Guests will also have the opportunity to meet frontline responders and the K9 unit.

VIP guests will enjoy a private reception beginning at 5:30 pm. VIP tickets are $225 and general admission tickets are $150. To purchase an event or raffle ticket, or give a donation, visit ChicagoCAC.org/heroes.

Superhero SponsorJohn C. Robak
Protector Sponsors:  Walgreens; CDW Corporation
Defender Sponsors:  ComEd; U.S. Cellular; Gregg & Wendy Elstien; Harry & Marcy Harczak

About:
Chicago Children's Advocacy Center and our partners are the front-line responders in Chicago to reports of child sexual abuse. We also respond to reports of child physical abuse, witness to violence, and other serious maltreatment. Our first responder partners are the Chicago Police Department (Special Investigations Unit), Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, Cook County State's Attorney's Office, and Cook County Health & Hospitals System. ChicagoCAC provides family advocacy, forensic interviews, mental health therapy and more free of charge to its clients. Since opening in 2001, it has served more than 34,000 children and families. More information on ChicagoCAC can be found at ChicagoCAC.org

Media Contact:
Jessie Mayo | jmayo@chicagocac.org
P: (312) 492-3667 | F: (312) 492-3760
Margaret J. O'Connor | margaret@marconcommunication.com 
O: (312) 951.5050

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chicago-childrens-advocacy-center-introduces-a-night-of-heroes-300724365.html

SOURCE Chicago Children’s Advocacy Center


© PRNewswire 2018
