Chicago Comes Together on September 30 to Walk4Hearing

Hearing
Loss Association of America (HLAA):
What: Chicago
Walk4Hearing
When: Sunday, September 30, 2018
Where: Lincoln Park, Chicago, IL
The Hearing
Loss Association of America (HLAA) invites you to join us on
September 30 for the 2018 Chicago
Walk4Hearing. The Chicago Walk4Hearing brings together people with
hearing loss and their families and friends to raise awareness and
support others in the local community. Participating in the Walk gives
you a chance to engage with people like yourself, share stories, and
make new friends.
The theme for this year’s Walk4Hearing is the importance of getting your hearing
screened. People with hearing loss often face an increased risk of
falls, isolation, anxiety, depression, and possibly even cognitive
decline. Let us know that you are taking charge of your hearing health
by using #screenURhearing
on Twitter and other social media posts. A hearing screening van will be
present at the Chicago Walk4Hearing provided by the Lions
of Illinois Foundation.
The HLAA Walk4Hearing has raised more than $13 million and welcomed more
than 90,000 walkers in cities across the country since its inception in
2006. Funds raised support national and local programs for people with
hearing loss.
Both national and local sponsors are integral to the success of the
Walk4Hearing. Their involvement typically consists of much more than
financial support. Many companies form their own teams who take part in
the Walk and also have volunteers show up to assist with many Walk
logistics. This year, we are pleased to welcome CaptionCall
as a new national sponsor at the Capital level. With CaptionCall’s
generous support we can now reach even more people to help them on their
hearing loss journey.
HLAA would like to recognize and thank all our 2018 Walk4Hearing
sponsors:
About the Hearing Loss Association of America
The Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA), founded in 1979, opens
the world of communication to people with hearing loss through
information, education, support and advocacy. Call 301.657.2248 or Visit hearingloss.org
for more information.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180907005455/en/