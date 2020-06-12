Log in
Chicago Fed Ends Tie With Scholar Who Criticized Black Lives Matter

06/12/2020 | 05:30pm EDT

By Michael S. Derby

The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago said Friday it had cut ties with a University of Chicago economics professor who was a scholar at the bank, following his criticism of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Harald Uhlig has drawn condemnation for his comments about the Black 

Lives Matter movement and calls to defund U.S. police departments.   The Chicago Fed said it terminated Mr. Uhlig's contract effective Friday.

A bank spokeswoman said the move "reflects our determination that his views are not compatible with the Chicago Fed's values and our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion."

Mr. Uhlig said in an email that "termination of my contract is their prerogative."

Earlier this week, on Twitter, Mr. Uhlig said Black Lives Matter had "just torpedoed itself, with its full-fledged support of #defundthepolice" and said it was "time for sensible adults to enter back into the room and have serious, earnest, respectful conversations about it all." He later said "my tweets in recent days and an old blog post have apparently irritated a lot of people. That was far from my intention: let me apologize for that."

Following the killing of George Floyd last month while in police custody in Minneapolis, widespread protests across the country have called for police overhauls and for the U.S. to fully address racism.

Federal Reserve officials have weighed in. On Wednesday, Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell said, "I speak for my colleagues throughout the Federal Reserve System when I say there is no place at the Federal Reserve for racism and there should be no place for it in our society. Everyone deserves the opportunity to participate fully in our society and in our economy."

In a statement Friday, Atlanta Fed leader Raphael Bostic -- who is the first African-American leader of a Federal Reserve bank in the central bank's history -- also said the U.S. needed to do more.

"As I have observed the protests against police brutality over the past few weeks, I have shared in the outrage of the truly horrific events that brought us to this point," Mr. Bostic wrote. "These events are yet another reminder that many of our fellow citizens endure the burden of unjust, exploitative, and abusive treatment by institutions in this country."

He wrote that he believed the Fed had a role to play in redressing the situation. "What we are witnessing in the protests is inspiring all of us to step up, and the Atlanta Fed stands by those fighting for equality in every form," Mr. Bostic wrote.

Write to Michael S. Derby at michael.derby@wsj.com<mailto:michael.derby@wsj.com>

