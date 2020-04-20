Chicago Fed National Activity Index Declines in March as Covid-19 Outbreak Escalates

By Dave Sebastian

The Chicago Fed National Activity Index, a measure of economic activity in the U.S., fell in March, the month the coronavirus outbreak escalated in the U.S.

The index was -4.19 in March, compared with a 0.06 reading in February, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago. When a reading is below -0.35, it has in the past meant the economy is contracting.

The index's four broad categories negatively contributed. Three categories decreased from February.

Eighty-five indicators make up the index, and of those, 18 positively contributed and 65 negatively contributed, the Chicago Fed said. Two made neutral contributions.

A total of 63 of the 85 indicators deteriorated from the prior month, while 22 of those contributed positively to the index. Nine of the indicators that improved made negative contributions, the Chicago Fed said.

The CFNAI-MA3, which the Chicago Fed says can show a more consistent view of economic growth, was -1.47. The three-month moving average fell from -0.20 the previous month.

A CFNAI-MA3 reading of less than -0.70 and a CFNAI Diffusion Index reading of less than -0.35 have historically indicated economic contraction, the Chicago Fed said. That three-month moving average shows how much a change in the monthly index spans across its more than 80 indicators, the Chicago Fed said.

Production-related indicators contributed -2.72 in March, down from 0.06 in February. Industrial production decreased 5.4% in March after increasing 0.5% in February. The sales, orders and inventories category ticked up to -0.05 in March from -0.06 in February.

Employment-related indicators contributed -1.23 in March, down from 0.07 in the previous month. The personal-consumption and housing category fell to -0.19 in March from -0.02 in February.

