Chicago Fed National Activity Index Rose in November

12/24/2018 | 02:45pm CET

By Kimberly Chin

The Chicago Fed National Activity Index increased in November as the pace of growth from production-related indicators rose slightly from the previous month.

The index, which provides a snapshot of national economic activity and inflation pressures, was 0.22 in November, up from flat in October.

A value of zero for the monthly index is associated with the national economy expanding at its historical average. Positive values reflect above-average growth while negative values reflect below-average growth.

The index is comprised of a weighted basket of 85 indicators across four broad categories of the economy, which includes production and income; sales, orders and inventories; employment, unemployment and hours; and personal consumption and housing.

In all, 45 of the 85 indicators improved in November from the previous month, while 37 declined and three were unchanged.

The index's three-month moving average fell to 0.06 for the month, down from October's 0.21 reading.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

