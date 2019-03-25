Log in
Chicago Fed President Evans Doesn't See Rate Rise Until Second Half of 2020 -- Update

03/25/2019 | 05:17am EDT

By Saumya Vaishampayan and Michael S. Derby

HONG KONG--Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said Monday that he doesn't expect an interest-rate increase in the U.S. until next year, probably in the second half.

Mr. Evans, a voting member of the Federal Reserve's interest-rate-setting committee, said he wants to see more evidence of higher inflation before nudging benchmark rates upward. The remarks, made at the Credit Suisse Asian Investment Conference in Hong Kong, were his first public comments since last week's policy meeting.

The U.S. economy remains in a strong position, he said, forecasting growth of 1.75% to 2% this year, down from his last estimate of 2019 growth at 2.25%.

He also noted that the Fed's target for benchmark rates of 2.25% to 2.5% is "close to neutral" and that U.S. monetary policy is providing neither significant accommodation nor is it restraining the economy.

"It's a good time to stop, pause, look and see how things are going to progress and be cautious," he said Monday.

Fed officials voted to leave their target for benchmark rates on hold at their March meeting, while their official forecasts removed expectations of higher rates this year. The officials also trimmed their growth and inflation forecasts, and reaffirmed their desire to be patient with their current monetary-policy stance until things become more clear.

Mr. Evans spoke again on Monday afternoon at the Credit Suisse investment conference. In a speech prepared for delivery, he said all options are on the table for monetary policy in an uncertain world, without saying which path is more likely. On the one hand, he said, further interest-rate increases may be appropriate if growth runs close to its potential and inflation builds momentum.

But on the other hand, "If activity softens more than expected or if inflation and inflation expectations run too low, then policy may have to be left on hold--or perhaps even loosened--to provide the appropriate accommodation to obtain our objectives," Mr. Evans said. "As we often say, policy will be data dependent."

Mr. Evans didn't use his formal speech to say which direction he thinks monetary policy is likely to head. On Friday, the leaders of the Minneapolis and St. Louis Fed banks, who have been opponents of central-bank rate increases, expressed satisfaction with the state of Fed policy. Atlanta Fed leader Raphael Bostic said short-term rates could go up or down based on how the economy performs.

Mr. Evans did suggest, however, that he is more inclined to be cautious. "At the moment, the risks from the downside scenarios loom larger than those from the upside ones," Mr. Evans said. Those downsides include slowing global growth, unsettled markets and tighter financial conditions, he said, adding that "the recent data on U.S. economic activity generally have been softer than anticipated."

Mr. Evans said recent movements in the U.S. Treasury yield curve merit attention. The spread between three-month and 10-year Treasurys inverted on Friday for the first time since 2007, something that has happened ahead of each recession since 1975. He added that the Fed should monitor the real data carefully to see whether investor concerns about the economy show up in economic numbers.

Mr. Evans said he is still hopeful for the economy's future.

"The fundamentals for growth in the U.S. remain good," Mr. Evans said. "If the economy performs as I expect, in 2019 we should see growth falling but still being close to trend; continued healthy labor markets; and inflation consistent with our 2% target," he said.

Mr. Evans said core inflation should be around 2% and that overshooting that target by a modest amount wouldn't be a big problem.

Nathaniel Taplin contributed to this article.

Write to Saumya Vaishampayan at saumya.vaishampayan@wsj.com and Michael S. Derby at michael.derby@wsj.com

