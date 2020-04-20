Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Chicago Fed economic index takes recessionary plunge in March

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/20/2020 | 08:51am EDT
Stores on 125th Street in Harlem are closed, as retail sales suffer record drop during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID19) in New York

A Chicago Federal Reserve measure of the national economy plunged to recessionary levels in March as the country responded to the coronavirus pandemic, a broad and swift turnaround from growth that had been well above trend just weeks before.

The drop crossed sectors, and in a single month pushed the Chicago Fed's National Activity Index near the bottom it hit
over 19 months during the 2007 to 2009 Great Recession (for a graphic seehttps://reut.rs/2KjvdvJ

The Chicago Fed combines 85 measures of economic activity into one index. In March 65 of them made "negative contributions," the bank said in an understated press release headlined "Index suggests economic growth decreased substantially in March."

The overall index fell to -4.19 for the month compared to 0.06 in February in a month where factory output dropped and employment cratered in the face of widespread shut downs to keep people home and stem the spread of the COVID-19 disease.

An index value of 0 means the economy is growing at about its estimated trend rate.

More notably, the drop in March was enough to pull the 3-month moving average of the index down to -1.47 from -0.2 in February.

Values below -0.7 are "associated" with "an increasing likelihood of a recession," the Chicago Fed said.

There is little disagreement among economists or Fed officials that the U.S.'s recordbreaking, decade long economic expansion ended in March, when an unprecedented public health emergency forced local and eventually national officials to encourage or order "social distancing."

The issue now is how long the downturn might last, and how fast households and businesses will feel comfortable returning to normal economic life after the virus is controlled.

By Howard Schneider

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:58aU.S. HOUSE REPUBLICAN LEADER : still no deal on more coronavirus money for small businesses
RE
08:56aIMF's Georgieva says coronavirus crisis is worst since Great Depression
RE
08:56aRIO TINTO : Climate and Water seminar
PU
08:51aChicago Fed economic index takes recessionary plunge in March
RE
08:49aOil falls on concerns over storage, weakening economies
RE
08:49aStress Endures in Market Where Big Companies Turn for Cash
DJ
08:47aChicago Fed National Activity Index Declines in March as Covid-19 Outbreak Escalates
DJ
08:46aESMA Newsletter - Nº13
PU
08:46aSTATE BANK OF PAKISTAN : BPRD Circular Letter No. 19 of 2020 - Deduction of Zakat at Source in Respect Of Saving Banks / Profit and Loss Sharing and Similar Bank Accounts (Asset Code No.101) and Deposit Thereof Immediately After Deduction Date
PU
08:44aHOUSE REPUBLICAN LEADER : still no deal on more coronavirus money for small U.S. businesses
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MOWI ASA : MOWI ASA (OSE:MOWI): Q1 2020 Trading update
2CARNIVAL PLC : Short Selling Reaches New Heights -- WSJ
3ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC. : ALIMENTATION COUCHE TARD : provides update on offer to acquire Caltex Australi..
4Alibaba to invest $28 billion in cloud services after coronavirus boosted demand
5ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : New Aston Martin boss says focus on SUV l..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group