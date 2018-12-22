Chicago Meat Company Patriarch, Ronald Miniat, Passes Away

On Thursday, December 20, 2018, Ronald M. Miniat, Chairman Emeritus of The Miniat Family of Companies, passed away at the age of 89.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181221005614/en/

Ronald M. Miniat (Photo: Business Wire)

After graduating from St. Joseph's College and serving in the U.S. Army, Ron joined the family business in the early 1950s, working along-side his brother, Eddie, and his dad, Ed, Sr. when the business consisted of peddling meat to the local butchers. More than 60 years later, the business is thriving in its fifth generation with over 900 employees and a customer list that includes some of the most-recognized brands in the world.

Ron’s legacy of leadership, integrity, and genuine care for others is the foundation for the companies’ mantra, Driven to Serve. He set an example for many generations to come, never wavering in his dedication to the business. While his service to customers and loyalty to suppliers is well-known, he genuinely appreciated and loved the employees who make up the extended Miniat family.

“The dedication of our employees has been invaluable to the success of this business. I truly appreciate each of the individuals who worked tirelessly to ensure the continued operation and growth of The Miniat Companies.” -Ron Miniat

About The Miniat Companies, Inc.

The Miniat Companies, Inc. consists of Miniat Holdings LLC, headquartered in South Holland, IL; Ed Miniat LLC, a value-added, cooked meat manufacturer, located in South Holland, IL; and South Chicago Packing LLC, a manufacturer of edible oils and shortenings located in Chicago, IL. The companies were founded in 1896, and are privately-held and owned and operated by fifth generation family members.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181221005614/en/