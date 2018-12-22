Chicago Meat Company Patriarch, Ronald Miniat, Passes Away

On Thursday, December 20, 2018, Ronald M. Miniat, Chairman Emeritus of
The Miniat Family of Companies, passed away at the age of 89.
After graduating from St. Joseph's College and serving in the U.S. Army,
Ron joined the family business in the early 1950s, working along-side
his brother, Eddie, and his dad, Ed, Sr. when the business consisted of
peddling meat to the local butchers. More than 60 years later, the
business is thriving in its fifth generation with over 900 employees and
a customer list that includes some of the most-recognized brands in the
world.
Ron’s legacy of leadership, integrity, and genuine care for others is
the foundation for the companies’ mantra, Driven to Serve. He set an
example for many generations to come, never wavering in his dedication
to the business. While his service to customers and loyalty to suppliers
is well-known, he genuinely appreciated and loved the employees who make
up the extended Miniat family.
“The dedication of our employees has been invaluable to the success of
this business. I truly appreciate each of the individuals who worked
tirelessly to ensure the continued operation and growth of The Miniat
Companies.” -Ron Miniat
About The Miniat Companies, Inc.
The Miniat Companies, Inc. consists of Miniat Holdings LLC,
headquartered in South Holland, IL; Ed Miniat LLC, a value-added, cooked
meat manufacturer, located in South Holland, IL; and South Chicago
Packing LLC, a manufacturer of edible oils and shortenings located in
Chicago, IL. The companies were founded in 1896, and are privately-held
and owned and operated by fifth generation family members.
