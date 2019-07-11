Log in
Chicago Police Department : CPD Community Alert – Theft of Catalytic Converters 22nd District (Morgan Park)

07/11/2019 | 07:08am EDT

10 Jul 19 - CA 22nd District Catalytic Converters
 This alert gives notice to recent thefts of catalytic converters that have occurred within the boundaries of the 22nd District (Morgan Park) on beats 2223, 2232 & 2233. In these cases, unknown offenders double parked their car in the early morning hours mostly between 3:00am-6:00am. One offender crawled under a victim's car, used a power saw to cut off the catalytic converter, which the thieves sell for scrap metal. The area most recently targeted by the offenders is the residential streets between the 8800-11100 blocks of Halsted to Eggleston.

Disclaimer

Chicago Police Department published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 11:07:04 UTC
