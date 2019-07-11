Chicago Police Department : CPD Community Alert – Theft of Catalytic Converters 22nd District (Morgan Park)

10 Jul 19 - CA 22nd District Catalytic Converters
This alert gives notice to recent thefts of catalytic converters that have occurred within the boundaries of the 22nd District (Morgan Park) on beats 2223, 2232 & 2233. In these cases, unknown offenders double parked their car in the early morning hours mostly between 3:00am-6:00am. One offender crawled under a victim's car, used a power saw to cut off the catalytic converter, which the thieves sell for scrap metal. The area most recently targeted by the offenders is the residential streets between the 8800-11100 blocks of Halsted to Eggleston.
