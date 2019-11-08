Chicago Tribune Names Fusion Risk Management a 2019 Top Workplace

Strong culture and values at the heart of Fusion’s growth and success

Fusion Risk Management, Inc. (“Fusion”), a leading provider of business continuity and risk management software and services, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2019 honor by The Chicago Tribune. The annual Top Workplaces special report explores how organizations create and sustain a positive and productive culture and is based solely on employee feedback.

Strong company values, promotion of work-life balance, and feeling genuinely appreciated are just some of the reasons identified by employees on why they enjoy working at Fusion. Employees also feel they are part of a team that enables them to reach their full potential and are part of a company that empowers everyone to succeed in an inclusive, collaborative culture.

“Fusion’s culture attracts employees who want to make a difference through technology and people that are passionate about our culture and creating a great environment. At Fusion, people run toward a challenge, not away from it,” said Fusion Chief Executive Officer Michael Campbell. “We are particularly proud of this recognition from our employees for our strong values as well as the collaborative, caring, motivating, and all-inclusive nature we operate in. Without them, we wouldn’t have been able to achieve the extraordinary growth we’ve seen; doubling our staff and footprint in the US and extending our global footprint in Europe to support the expanding client base and the wider Fusion community.”

“We are so proud of the culture that has been fostered here at Fusion and are honored by this achievement,” said Fusion Chief People Officer Joanna Zvirbulis. “At Fusion, we are committed to helping develop our employees and take pride in our values of integrity, dedication, selflessness, and fulfillment. These values play a significant role in what makes Fusion so special, and we are thrilled these were recognized through the survey.”

The Top Workplaces 2019 list is based on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

“The Top Workplaces award is about much more than recognition and celebration,” said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. “Our research also shows that these organizations achieve higher referral rates, lower employee turnover, and double the employee engagement levels. It just goes to show that being intentional about culture delivers bottom-line results.”

