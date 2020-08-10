Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Chicago's Vairrun Strickland Hopes to Find His Spiritual Path to Self-Discovery and Wellness on New TBS Reality Show Lost Resort

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/10/2020 | 03:16pm EDT

CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago native Vairrun Strickland hopes to have a life-changing mental and physical breakthrough during his participation on the latest season of the TBS television reality series Lost Resort. The program follows nine strangers at their breaking points to an exotic wellness retreat where they embark on a voyage of self-discovery against a tropical backdrop.

“I feel that my participation in the Lost Resort project was not by accident,” Strickland said. “It was my destiny to go to Costa Rica and cross paths with the knowledgeable holistic healers who helped me become a better person.”

The 38-year-old, who was born and raised in West Englewood, will join his other castmates as they work with an eclectic team of alternative healers who push them to their limits. The group experiences everything from rage rituals and vulnerability circles to orgasmic healing. As the emotional barriers crumble, the upstairs/downstairs drama explodes; the motley crew hooks up, breaks up, and opens up in ways they’d never expect. From a married couple on the brink, to a mother/daughter pair with serious trust issues and a hothead with a painful past, the guests come from all walks of life hoping to leave better than they arrived.

Strickland graduated with a B.S. degree in Urban Planning from Alabama A&M University. The 14-year firefighter with the City of Markham is also a physique athlete with the IFPA (International Federation of Physique Athletes).

According to the show’s producers, “People are drawn to Vairrun and his outgoing personality. However, behind that outgoing surface, years as Chicago firefighter and EMT, the deep trauma and grief Vairrun sees on the job has caused him to shut off emotionally, even at home. While he enjoys the attention he gets from women on his physique, he has been unable to open himself up to connect intimately on a deeper level. He wants to have a full, emotionally connected relationship with the goal of a wife and family some day and is hoping the retreat can help get him on the right path.”

The self-described mental health advocate, and community activist can be followed on Instagram: @vairrun.

For More Information Contact:
Taroue Brooks
Taroue.brooks@yahoo.com
202-431-1119

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3bb4199e-fe7d-4fc8-b384-542eeeb07c87
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3cbc0496-7f9c-41c4-b712-de4b74cf1d30
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/67ce4652-1712-4910-a66b-35c1e0cb0df5

Chicago’s Vairrun Strickland Joins TBS Reality Show Lost Resort

Chicago native Vairrun Strickland hopes to have a life-changing mental and physical breakthrough during his participation on the latest season of the TBS television reality series Lost Resort.
Vairrun Strickland Joins Cast of TBS's Lost Resort

The Lost Resort reality show on TBS follows nine strangers, including Chicago's Vairrun Strickland, at their breaking points to an exotic wellness retreat where they embark on a voyage of self-discovery against a tropical backdrop.
Chicago's Vairrun Strickland Joins the TBS Reality Show Lost Resort

Vairrun Strickland, who was born and raised in West Englewood, will join his other castmates as they work with an eclectic team of alternative healers who push them to their limits on the TBS reality show Lost Resort. The group experiences everything from rage rituals and vulnerability circles to orgasmic healing. As the emotional barriers crumble, the upstairs/downstairs drama explodes.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:51pMOTOROLA : Announces Increase to $315 million Aggregate Purchase Price of Tender Offer for Certain of its Outstanding Debt
BU
03:50pINOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:49pBANCO ABC BRASIL S A : CVM 358 | Formulário Consolidado
PU
03:48pDASAN ZHONE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:48pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Insperity, Inc. - NSP
GL
03:47pHARRYS MANUFACTURING : IIROC Trading Halt - HARY
AQ
03:46pTCF FINANCIAL : CF completes integration with Chemical
AQ
03:46pINTELLICHECK : to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference
BU
03:44pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL closes the sale of 16 Forge Park for $16.4 million
PU
03:44pLINDE PLC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COPPER : Copper rallies as spotlight shifts back to stronger demand
2BMW AG : BMW : Barclays reaffirms its Buy rating
3TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : Huawei to stop making flagship chipsets as U.S. pressure bites, Chinese..
4PLUG POWER INC. : PLUG POWER : Second Quarter 2020 Investor Letter
5SUPERDRY PLC : Fashion retailer Superdry's stronger than expected sales boosts shares

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group