Chicco : Launches PhysioForma Pacifiers that Actively Support Baby's Breathing

Chicco ® launches PhysioForma ™ Orthodontic Pacifiers, a precious ally in supporting your baby’s breathing, sleep and well-being. The exclusive nipple design helps position baby’s tongue forward to maintain an open airway and support physiological breathing. Physiological breathing can improve quality of sleep, reduce irritability and help prevent infections of the oral cavity, which is better for the baby and parents.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190715005015/en/

Chicco's NEW PhysioForma Pacifier actively supports baby's breathing with an exclusive nipple design. A "Parent Tested Parent Approved Winner" and receiver of the "Mom’s Choice Award Honoring Excellence." (Photo: Business Wire)

“To develop the new PhysioForma™ Pacifier, we studied the link between Chicco’s unique form of soothing and the physiology of baby’s breathing,” said Dr. Luca Levrini, Orthodontist, distinguished author and President of the Dental Hygiene School at the University of Insubria. “It was immediately welcomed with great interest by both the medical community and by mothers in our market research, both in Italy and the United States.”

Chicco pacifiers are designed and made in Italy, clinically tested and approved in partnership with an advisory panel of leading neonatologists, pediatricians and orthodontists. The one-piece PhysioForma™ soft silicone BPA-free pacifiers adhere to guidelines of the American Academy of Pediatrics. The pacifiers have so far received recognition as a Parent Tested Parent Approved Winner and the Mom’s Choice Award Honoring Excellence.

“Chicco has always kept orthodontic development as well as baby and parent needs in mind with a unique nipple and design,” said Brenda Liistro, General Manager of Feeding and Care in the US. “The orthodontic nipple guides tongue placement to evenly distribute pressure across the palate. The narrow base allows for optimal lip closure, supporting proper development of the palate and teeth. It’s baby-approved with 9 out of 10 babies accepting it. It’s even easy for parents to clean as the pacifiers come in a reusable, sterilizing carry case that allows you to microwave and sterilize in just 3 minutes.”

To learn more about Chicco PhysioForma™ Pacifiers, please visit: www.chiccousa.com/pacifiers

About Chicco® Products and Artsana, USA

Artsana Group, maker of Chicco Products, is a leading European company with global headquarters in Como, Italy and worldwide expertise in everything for baby. The Chicco brand was founded over 60 years ago and is now in 120 countries. Chicco has become a household name for parents across the United States thanks to products like our #1-rated KeyFit ®Infant Car Seat as well as our many product lines in gear, baby feeding and care, all designed for safety, function, style and performance.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190715005015/en/