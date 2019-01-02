Chicken Soup for Soul Entertainment : Announces New TV Series, Chicken Soup for the Soul's Animal Tales

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces New TV Series, Chicken Soup for the Soul's Animal Tales

Series Sponsored by Chicken Soup for the Soul Pet Food and American Humane

Show to Debut Nationwide on The CW on Saturday, January 5, 2019

COS COB, CT - January 2, 2019 - Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. ("CSS Entertainment")

(Nasdaq: CSSE), a growing media company building online video on-demand ("VOD") networks that provide positive and entertaining video content for all screens, today announced a new pet-themed TV

series, Chicken Soup for the Soul's Animal Tales.

"Chicken Soup for the Soul has been successfully creating pet-related content and products for quite some time now," noted William J. Rouhana, chairman and chief executive officer. "From our pet-themed books to our line of premium pet food and treats, Chicken Soup for the Soul consistently encourages the well-being of animals."

Chicken Soup for the Soul's Animal Tales will consist of 15 half-hour episodes and will be sponsored by

Chicken Soup for the Soul Pet Food and American Humane, the country's first national humane organization. Chicken Soup for the Soul Pet Food makes a complete line of super premium dog and cat food, made from the finest natural ingredients for every stage of pet life. American Humane has sponsored content with CSS Entertainment in the past, telling the heroic and inspiring stories of the safety, welfare, and well-being of animals.

"We're excited to sponsor this great television series that will celebrate everything pets and animals add to our lives. The series will bring awareness to our mission of helping all pets eat well, whether that's by making super premium pet food that is affordable or donating millions of meals to shelter pets every year," said Chris Mitchell, chief executive officer of Chicken Soup for the Pet Food. "People are always so reassured to find out that our pet food is from the same brand that has brought inspiration and joy into millions of homes for decades through its well-loved book series. I think this television series will help even more people make that connection."

"American Humane is first to serve in promoting and nurturing the connection between people and animals," said Dr. Robin Ganzert, president and chief executive officer of American Humane. "We look forward to being a part of a series that showcases these bonds and tells the stories of exceptional animals and the relationships we have with them."

The series will air weekly on The CW on Saturday mornings beginning January 5, 2019 during the "One Magnificent Morning" block.

