Chicken Soup for Soul Entertainment : HomeAway, A+E Networks and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announce Season 2 Premiere of “Vacation Rental Potential”

HomeAway, A+E Networks and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Announce Season 2 Premiere of "Vacation Rental Potential"

New Season Set to Premiere on FYI® January 31 Features Ten Half-Hour Episodes in All New Vacation

Rental Destinations

COS COB, CT - January 30, 2019 - HomeAway®, the world leader in vacation rentals, A+E Networks and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. ("CSS Entertainment") (Nasdaq: CSSE), a growing media company today announced the second season of Vacation Rental Potential will premiere January 31st on FYI as part of the network's Home.Made enthusiast programming block. Ten new, half-hour episodes will also encore on A&E Saturday mornings beginning February 2nd.

The first season of Vacation Rental Potential premiered in December of 2017. The series is hosted by home renovation and interior design expert Holly Baker who offers insight to potential homebuyers on how to become the owner of a vacation home of their dreams through vacation rental. Each episode showcases tips and best practices for choosing the perfect vacation home, managing it effectively and creating unforgettable guest experiences for travelers. The series also features advice for impressing guests and earning more rental revenue given by HomeAway Premier Partners, experienced vacation home owners and property managers with a proven track record of success on HomeAway. The series helps homebuyers make their dream of owning a vacation home a reality.

"Vacation Rental Potential has been an amazing way to illustrate the rewarding benefits of owning a vacation rental and making it a unique and welcoming accommodation option for travelers and their families," said Judy Kay, senior vice president of strategy at HomeAway. "This season, we visit 10 new locations to highlight the popularity and investment potential of owning vacation homes in these beautiful destinations."

The second season of the show will explore popular travel destinations across the U.S., including Atlanta, Seattle, Maui, Hawaii, Palm Springs, CA and Galveston, TX.

"The renewal of Vacation Rental Potential demonstrates our success in creating entertaining content with brand partners like HomeAway," said William J. Rouhana, Jr., chairman and chief executive officer. "The series showcases our ability to seamlessly integrate exceptional storytelling with HomeAway's commitment to connecting travelers with the people and places they love."

The first season of the series was nominated for a Realscreen award in the Digital and Branded Content: Brand-Funded Content category as well as a Cynopsis award in the Reality Series [Real Estate] category.

"Vacation Rental Potential strikes the perfect balance of relatable storytelling and actionable insights towards a growing trend in real estate," said Christian Murphy, Head of Enthusiast Brands, A+E Networks. "We are incredibly proud of this original series and are thrilled to launch season two on our Home.Made enthusiast programming block."

View episodes of Vacation Rental Potential season one on www.homeaway.com/vrp.

