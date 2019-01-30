Log in
Chicken Soup for Soul Entertainment : HomeAway, A+E Networks and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announce Season 2 Premiere of “Vacation Rental Potential”

01/30/2019 | 02:24pm EST

HomeAway, A+E Networks and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Announce Season 2 Premiere of "Vacation Rental Potential"

New Season Set to Premiere on FYI® January 31 Features Ten Half-Hour Episodes in All New Vacation

Rental Destinations

COS COB, CT - January 30, 2019 - HomeAway®, the world leader in vacation rentals, A+E Networks and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. ("CSS Entertainment") (Nasdaq: CSSE), a growing media company today announced the second season of Vacation Rental Potential will premiere January 31st on FYI as part of the network's Home.Made enthusiast programming block. Ten new, half-hour episodes will also encore on A&E Saturday mornings beginning February 2nd.

The first season of Vacation Rental Potential premiered in December of 2017. The series is hosted by home renovation and interior design expert Holly Baker who offers insight to potential homebuyers on how to become the owner of a vacation home of their dreams through vacation rental. Each episode showcases tips and best practices for choosing the perfect vacation home, managing it effectively and creating unforgettable guest experiences for travelers. The series also features advice for impressing guests and earning more rental revenue given by HomeAway Premier Partners, experienced vacation home owners and property managers with a proven track record of success on HomeAway. The series helps homebuyers make their dream of owning a vacation home a reality.

"Vacation Rental Potential has been an amazing way to illustrate the rewarding benefits of owning a vacation rental and making it a unique and welcoming accommodation option for travelers and their families," said Judy Kay, senior vice president of strategy at HomeAway. "This season, we visit 10 new locations to highlight the popularity and investment potential of owning vacation homes in these beautiful destinations."

The second season of the show will explore popular travel destinations across the U.S., including Atlanta, Seattle, Maui, Hawaii, Palm Springs, CA and Galveston, TX.

"The renewal of Vacation Rental Potential demonstrates our success in creating entertaining content with brand partners like HomeAway," said William J. Rouhana, Jr., chairman and chief executive officer. "The series showcases our ability to seamlessly integrate exceptional storytelling with HomeAway's commitment to connecting travelers with the people and places they love."

The first season of the series was nominated for a Realscreen award in the Digital and Branded Content: Brand-Funded Content category as well as a Cynopsis award in the Reality Series [Real Estate] category.

"Vacation Rental Potential strikes the perfect balance of relatable storytelling and actionable insights towards a growing trend in real estate," said Christian Murphy, Head of Enthusiast Brands, A+E Networks. "We are incredibly proud of this original series and are thrilled to launch season two on our Home.Made enthusiast programming block."

View episodes of Vacation Rental Potential season one on www.homeaway.com/vrp.

ABOUT HOMEAWAY

HomeAway, based in Austin, Texas, is the world's leading online marketplace for the vacation rental industry with sites representing more than two million unique places to stay in 190 countries, and is a part of the Expedia family of brands. For more information about HomeAway, please visitwww.homeaway.com.

ABOUT A+E NETWORKS

A+E Networks® is a global content company comprised of some of the most popular and culturally relevant brands in media including A&E®, Lifetime®, HISTORY®, Lifetime Movies, FYI™, VICELAND®, Blaze™ and Crime+Investigation®. A+E Networks' portfolio extends across platforms and genres, with a long-form production division, A+E Studios™; film division, A&E IndieFilms®; strategic investment division, A+E Ventures™; and A+E Digital®, encompassing watch apps, games and SVOD initiatives including Lifetime Movie Club and HISTORY Vault. A+E Networks' channels and branded programming reach more than 335 million households in over 200 territories in 42 languages. A+E Networks has offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea and Singapore. A+E Networks is a joint venture of Disney-ABC Television Group and Hearst. Follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/aenetworks and Facebook at facebook.com/AENetworks

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a growing media company building online video on-demand ("VOD") networks that provide positive and entertaining video content for all screens. The company also curates, produces and distributes long- and short-form video content that brings out the best of the human spirit, and distributes online content through its wholly-owned subsidiary, A Plus. The company is aggressively growing its business through a combination of organic growth, licensing and distribution arrangements, acquisitions, and strategic relationships. The company is also expanding its partnerships with sponsors, television networks and independent producers. The company's subsidiary, Screen Media, is a leading global independent television and film distribution company that owns one of the largest independently owned television and film libraries. The company also owns Popcornflix®, a popular online advertiser-supported VOD ("AVOD") network and Pivotshare, a leading subscription-based VOD ("SVOD") platform. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks (including those set forth in the offering circular) and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Investors should realize that if our underlying assumptions for the projections contained herein prove inaccurate or that known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from our expectations and projections.

###

MEDIA CONTACTS

Kate Barrette

Alison Kwong

RooneyPartners LLC for

HomeAway

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc.

akwong@homeaway.com

kbarrette@rooneyco.com

(737)224-6006

(212) 223-0561

Mead Rust

INVESTOR RELATIONS

A+E Networks

James Carbonara

mead.rust@aenetworks.com

Hayden IR for Chicken Soup for the Soul

(212)551-1534

Entertainment, Inc.

james@haydenir.com

(646) 755-7412

Disclaimer

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entertainment Inc. published this content on 30 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2019 19:23:10 UTC
